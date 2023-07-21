PRS vs BRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 22

The Prague Spartans CC (PRS) will take on the Brno CC (BRN) in the 22nd Match of the ECS Czechia T10 at the Scott Page Field, Vinor in Prague on Friday, July 21. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PRS vs BRN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both Prague Spartans and Brno CC are suffering from a lack of form in this tournament. While the Prague Spartans have lost four of their six matches, Brno CC have lost four out of five. Both teams are desperately looking for a win to improve their position in the points table.

PRS vs BRN Match Details

The 22nd match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 21 at the Scott Page Field, Vinor in Prague. The match will commence at 2.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PRS vs BRN, Match 22, ECS Czechia T10 2023

Date and Time: July 21, 2023, Friday; 2.45 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

PRS vs BRN Probable Playing XIs

PRS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PRS Probable Playing XI

P Bhalodiya, K Venkataswamy, J Panilet, K Balakrishnan, S Madhireddy, A Rayaprolu, N Tyagi, A Arya, V Kumar, S Wani, and V Saxena.

BRN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BRN Probable Playing XI

V Mehta, A Matta, A Kashif, J Singh Rathore, N Ahmed, R Afridi, R Ali, S Khan, S Tiwari, N Mishra, and S Sengupta.

PRS vs BRN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - V Mehta

V Mehta looks like the only option available for this match from this category. He is yet to fire big in the tournament and hence could be a good choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

Batter - P Bhalodiya

P Bhalodiya has made some decent contributions with the bat in the tournament. But one of the biggest positives has been in his bowling and he has already delivered a match-winning spell in the tournament. Keeping Bhalodiya in the team gives you a chance to pick up points in both innings of the match.

All-rounder - Neeraj Tyagi

Neeraj Tyagi has been doing a good job with the ball in this tournament. He has been amongst the wickets and hence will be a great choice from the all-rounders' section for this match.

Bowler - S Sengupta

S Sengupta's performances with the ball have been a bit inconsistent in the tournament. However, in the last match, he delivered with the bat and keeping that in mind, Sengupta might be a beneficial pick for the match.

PRS vs BRN match captain and vice-captain choices

Neeraj Tyagi

Nerraj Tyagi has been doing a decent job with the ball in the tournament on a regular basis. Therefore Tyagi will be a good and safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

P Bhalodiya

P Bhalodiya has not been too consistent with the bat. But in one of the games he delivered a match-winning spell and his presence thus gives you a chance to pick up points in both innings of the match.

Five Must-Picks for PRS vs BRN, Match 22

V Mehta

P Bhalodiya

K Balakrishnan

Neeraj Tyagi

S Sengupta

PRS vs BRN Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for bowling. All-rounders who bat lower down the order and complete their full quota of covers will be very good choices for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

PRS vs BRN Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Head-to-head Team

PRS vs BRN Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: V Mehta

Batters: P Bhalodiya, K Venkataswami, J Panilet, K Balakrishnan

All-rounders: Neeraj Tyagi, S Madhireddy, R Afridi

Bowlers: S Sengupta, S Wani, S Tiwari

PRS vs BRN Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Grand League Team

PRS vs BRN Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: V Mehta

Batters: P Bhalodiya, K Venkataswami, J Panilet, K Balakrishnan

All-rounders: Neeraj Tyagi, S Madhireddy, R Afridi

Bowlers: S Sengupta, S Wani, S Tiwari