PRS vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - Oct 6th, 2020

Match 4 of the ECS T10 Prague League has Prague Spartans taking on Prague CC at the Scott Page Field on Tuesday.

The Prague Spartans had a woeful experience on Monday as they have now not managed a win in either of their two games in the ECS. While their match against the United CC ended in a washout, Vinohrady CC decimated the Spartans with a clinical bowling performance.

The Spartans are in desperate need of a win in the ECS although their task doesn't get any easier against Prague CC.

Prague CC, one of the more fancied sides in the competition, have a solid batting unit with the likes of Wickramasekera and Gladson leading the way for them. They are the hot favourites for this game although they will have to be wary of a decent Prague Spartans bowling unit.

With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should give in their best efforts in what should be a highly entertaining ECS game in Prague.

Squads to choose from

Prague Spartans

A Arya, G Kumar, P Ganesan, S Sengupta, M Sahadat Hossain, P Bhalodiya, Z Mahmood, K Venkataswamy, S Babu, V Jagannivasan, A Bhuiyan, J Iqbal, K Ekamabaram, N Tyagi, S Kumar, S Ravi and S Wani.

Prague CC

H Ahmad, K Mendon, A Parmar, S Ramakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, J Panilet, P Sadasivan, S Patel, S Wickramasekara, S Udugula, K Mehta, S Gladson, J Shah, S Maduranga, A Hassan, R Deshmoyni, A Thompson, L Selvan, P Kumar, E Gopalakrishnan, P Baghel, K Vishwanathan and N Padmaraju.

Predicted Playing-11:

Prague Spartans

S Sengupta, P Bhalodiya, N Tyagi, V Jagannivasan, P Ganesan, K Ekambaram, K Venkataswamy, S Wani, Z Mehmood, J Iqbal and A Bhuiyan.

Prague CC

H Ahmad, K Gopalakrishnan, P Sadasivan, S Ramakrishnan, S Wickramasekara, S Patel, S Gladson, S Maduranga, R Deshmoyni, N Padmaraju and A Parmar.

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans vs Prague CC.

Date: 6th October 2020 (at 1:30 PM IST).

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor.

Pitch Report

A decent track awaits the two sides in the ECS on Tuesday, with the batsmen dominating proceedings on the opening day. Although there is some swing on offer for the pacers, the batsmen have done well, making good use of the dimensions of the ground. They will have to be wary of inconsistent bounce, though, which has been their undoing in recent games. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 80-85 being a competitive total at this venue.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PRS vs PCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, S Sengupta, P Ganesan, P Sadasivan, S Ramakrishnan, A Bhuiyan, V Jagannivasan, S Wickramasekera, J Iqbal, R Deshmoyni and S Maduranga.

Captain: S Wickramasekera, Vice-Captain: P Ganesan.

Captain: S Wickramasekera, Vice-Captain: A Bhuiyan.