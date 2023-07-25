PRS vs PRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 42

Match 42 of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Prague Spartans (PRS) squaring off against Prague Barbarians CC (PRB) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Tuesday, July 25.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRS vs PRB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Prague Spartans have won three of their last ten matches. Prague Barbarians CC, on the other hand, have won four of their last nine matches. Prague Spartans will give it their all to win the match, but Prague Barbarians CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRS vs PRB Match Details

The 42nd match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 25 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 12:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRS vs PRB, Match 42

Date and Time: July 25, 2023, 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Prague Barbarians CC and Prague Tigers CC, where a total of 265 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

PRS vs PRB Form Guide

PRS - Won 3 of their last 10 matches

PRB - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

PRS vs PRB Probable Playing XI

PRS Playing XI

No injury updates

Kranthi Venkataswamy (c), Kasi Balakrishnan, Parth Bhalodiya, Jinnu Panilet (wk), Ashutosh Arya, Aditya Rayaprolu, Neeraj Tyagi, Vasanth Kumar, Sagar Madhireddy, Suhaib Wani, Varun Saxena

PRB Playing XI

No injury updates

Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Robin Thakral, Vamshi Madishetty (c), Kunal Mohite, Mayank Purohit, Divyendra Singh (wk), Amritpal Rai, Prem Nandivada, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Piyush Kumar, Vishal Manay

PRS vs PRB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Singh

D Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Thakur is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Bhalodiya

K Venkataswamy and P Bhalodiya are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Rai played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Madhireddy

S Madhireddy and N Tyagi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Rayaprolu is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

P Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Manay and P Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Ravi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRS vs PRB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Madhireddy

S Madhireddy will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 415 points in the last ten matches.

D Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Singh the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 586 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for PRS vs PRB, Match 42

P Bhalodiya

S Madhireddy

P Kumar

D Singh

A Rayaprolu

Prague Spartans vs Prague Barbarians CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Prague Spartans vs Prague Barbarians CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Singh

Batters: P Bhalodiya, A Rai, K Venkataswamy, K Balakrishnan

All-rounders: N Tyagi, S Madhireddy, A Rayaprolu, T Kanhya

Bowlers: V Manay, P Kumar

Prague Spartans vs Prague Barbarians CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Singh

Batters: P Bhalodiya, A Rai, K Venkataswamy, K Balakrishnan, V Jagannivasan

All-rounders: S Madhireddy, A Rayaprolu, M Purohit

Bowlers: S Ravi, P Kumar