PRS vs PRB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - Oct 6th, 2020

The final ECS T10 Prague League game of the day pits the Prague Barbarians against the Prague Spartans at the Scott Page Field.

The Spartans haven't had the best of starts to this tournament, with just one point after two games. Their batting was woeful against Vinohrady CC, and they would want to come up with a better performance against the Barbarians.

The Barbarians, however, are a very strong team and have a solid batting unit that will be led by Sabawoon Davizi. They will be looking to close out the day with a win before the competition intensifies over the next week. Both teams should put in their best efforts, with two crucial points up for grabs in this game.

Squads to choose from

Prague Spartans

A Arya, G Kumar, P Ganesan, S Sengupta, M Sahadat Hossain, P Bhalodiya, Z Mahmood, K Venkataswamy, S Babu, V Jagannivasan, A Bhuiyan, J Iqbal, K Ekamabaram, N Tyagi, S Kumar, S Ravi and S Wani

Prague Barbarians

P Gangappa, J Hoque, S Davizi, A Sim, A Waqar, P Balakrishnan, U Gali, Y Salian, S Grover, A Pokhriyal, V Krishna, M Sai, S Bhuiyan, D Singh, A Rai, H Chaganty, A Farhad, R Bist, P Kumar, S Madhireddy, J Stooman, R Rungta and K Bhatnagar

Predicted Playing 11

Prague Spartans

S Sengupta, P Bhalodiya, N Tyagi, V Jagannivasan, P Ganesan, K Ekambaram, K Venkataswamy, S Wani, Z Mehmood, J Iqbal and A Bhuiyan

Prague Barbarians

D Singh, P Gangappa, S Davizi, A Waqar, A Sim, Y Salian, S Pokhriyal, S Bhuiyan, A Farhad, R Singh and H Chaganty

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans vs Prague Barbarians

Date: 6th October 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

Although a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, another cracking encounter beckons at the Scott Page Field. The bowlers have done well so far at this venue, with some movement on offer for them.

However, the dimensions of the ground leave no room for error, and the batsmen will look to make good use of them in this game. With the conditions likely to remain the same throughout, both teams would look to bat first in the final ECS T10 Prague game of the day.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PRS vs PRB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Singh, S Sengupta, K Venkataswamy, S Davizi, A Bhuiyan, S Pokhriyal, Y Salian, N Tyagi, J Iqbal, A Farhad and R Singh

Captain: S Pokhriyal, Vice-Captain: N Tyagi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Singh, P Bhalodiya, K Venkataswamy, S Davizi, A Bhuiyan, S Pokhriyal, Z Mahmood, N Tyagi, J Iqbal, A Farhad and R Singh

Captain: N Tyagi, Vice-Captain: S Davizi