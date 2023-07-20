PRS vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 16

The 16th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Prague Spartans (PRS) squaring off against United CC (UCC) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Thursday, July 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRS vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Prague Spartans have won one of their last three matches. United CC, on the other hand, have two victories in three appearances.

Prague Spartans have a strong roster, but United CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRS vs UCC Match Details

The 16th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 20 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRS vs UCC, Match 16

Date and Time: 20th July 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Prague Tigers and Prague Spartans, where a total of 127 runs were scored at a loss of 4 wickets.

PRS vs UCC Form Guide

PRS - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

UCC - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

PRS vs UCC Probable Playing XI

PRS Playing XI

No injury updates

Dheeraj Thakur (wk), Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Balakrishnan, Parth Bhalodiya, Arun Konda, Aditya Rayaprolu, Mecit Ozturk, Sagar Reddy, Suhaib Wani, Sandeep Kumar Valliveti, Shanmugam Ravi

UCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Shyamal Joshi, Ayush Sharma, Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel ©, Amit Pangarkar (wk), Ghanshyam Kumar, Zahid Iqbal, AH Sittar, Mustafa Nawab, Amandeepsingh Bindra, Arpan Shukla

PRS vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Singh

A Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Thakur is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Bhalodiya

K Venkataswamy and P Bhalodiya are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Sharma played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Bagauly

P Baghel and P Bagauly are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Tyagi is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

G Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Kumar and A Bindra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Hassan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRS vs UCC match captain and vice-captain choices

P Bhalodiya

P Bhalodiya will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 241 points in the last three matches.

G Kumar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Kumar as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 181 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PRS vs UCC, Match 16

P Bagauly

G Kumar

P Bhalodiya

N Tyagi

P Baghel

Prague Spartans vs United CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Prague Spartans vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Singh

Batters: P Bhalodiya (c), A Sharma, K Venkataswamy

All-rounders: N Tyagi, P Baghel, P Bagauly (vc), M Nawab, S Madhireddy

Bowlers: A Bindra, G Kumar

Prague Spartans vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Singh

Batters: P Bhalodiya (c), V Kumar, S Gupta, K Venkataswamy

All-rounders: N Tyagi, P Baghel, P Bagauly

Bowlers: A Bindra, G Kumar (vc), V Saxena