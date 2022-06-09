PRS vs VCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 38

Prague Spartans will take on Vinohrady in the 38th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Thursday.

Prague Spartans managed to win four of their six matches last season. They suffered a defeat in their most recent fixture against Prague Tigers by 15 runs and are second in the table with eight points. They have won six of their eight matches so far and are only behind Prague Tigers.

Vinohrady have also played six matches and have managed to win three fixtures. They are in the middle of the table with six points. They defeated table leaders Prague Tigers by six wickets in their most recent match.

PRS vs VCC Probable Playing 11 Today

PRS XI

Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Satyajit Sengupta, Jinnu Panilet, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Neeraj Tyagi, Prem Nandivada, Suhaib Wani, Vineet Mahajan, Naveen Gunasekaran, Kasi Balakrishnan, Farooq Shaik

VCC XI

Siddarth Goud, Shobhit Bhatia, Frederick Heydenrych, Vojta Hasa, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Joe Cope, Alex Sirisena, Anil Saini, James Flottow, Nrup Raval, Shubhranshu Chaudhary

Match Details

PRS vs VCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 38

Date and Time: 9th June, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is known for being very batting-friendly. It’s a belter of a surface and batters will have the edge for most of the game. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lengths. Both sides would like to bat first here.

Today’s PRS vs VCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

V Mehta is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order. He has scored 56 runs in six matches.

Batters

S Goud is a great player to have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side as he can contribute on multiple fronts. He has scored 59 runs and has also taken three wickets.

K Venkataswamy is expected to get back to his very best. He has been underwhelming in recent matches and has scored 86 runs so far.

All-rounders

S Sengupta is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He is the top-scorer for his side with 97 runs at a strike rate of 161.66. He has also scalped eight wickets at an average of 9.75. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your PRS vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

F Heydenrych is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the top-scorer for Vinohrady with 97 runs at an average of 32.33. He has also taken three wickets.

Bowlers

V Margasahayam has done a more than decent job with the ball in hand. He has taken two wickets so far and will be looking to add more victims. He has also added 57 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRS vs VCC Dream11 prediction team

S Sengupta (PRS) – 428 points

N Gunasekaran (PRS) – 322 points

F Heydenrych (VCC) – 312 points

S Goud (VCC) – 224 points

V Margasahayam (VCC) – 188 points

Important stats for PRS vs VCC Dream11 prediction team

S Sengupta: 97 runs and 8 wickets

N Gunasekaran: 24 runs and 8 wickets

F Heydenrych: 97 runs and 3 wickets

S Goud: 59 runs and 3 wickets

V Margasahayam: 57 runs and 2 wickets

PRS vs VCC Dream11 Prediction Today

PRS vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Mehta, S Bhatia, S Goud, K Venkataswamy, V Jagannivasan, S Sengupta, N Gunasekaran, F Heydenrych, V Margasahayam, S Chaudhary, N Tyagi

Captain: S Sengupta, Vice-Captain: F Heydenrych

PRS vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Mehta, S Bhatia, S Goud, K Venkataswamy, V Jagannivasan, S Sengupta, A Hayat, F Heydenrych, V Margasahayam, S Chaudhary, P Bhalodiya

Captain: S Goud, Vice-Captain: V Margasahayam

