PRS vs VCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 23

The 23rd match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Prague Spartans (PRS) squaring off against Vinohrady CC (VCC) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Friday, July 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRS vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Prague Spartans have won two of their last six matches. Vinohrady CC, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches of the season.

Vinohrady CC will give it their all to win the match, but Prague Spartans are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRS vs VCC Match Details

The 23rd match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 21 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 4:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRS vs VCC, Match 23

Date and Time: 21st July 2023, 4:45 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Prague Tigers and Prague Spartans, where a total of 304 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

PRS vs VCC Form Guide

PRS - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

VCC - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

PRS vs VCC Probable Playing XI

PRS Playing XI

No injury updates

Kranthi Venkataswamy (c), Kasi Balakrishnan, Parth Bhalodiya, Jinnu Panilet (wk), Ashutosh Arya, Aditya Rayaprolu, Neeraj Tyagi, Vasanth Kumar, Sagar Madhireddy, Suhaib Wani, Varun Saxena

VCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Anil Saini, Henry Wood, Mohd Adnan, Joe Cope, Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Danny O'Connor, Joe Jacob, Venkatesh Margasahayam (c), Ollie Dennis, Abdul Muiz

PRS vs VCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Adnan

M Adnan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Gupta is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Bhalodiya

K Venkataswamy and P Bhalodiya are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Balakrishnan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Goud

S Madhireddy and S Goud are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Tyagi is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Wani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Wani and V Margasahayam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Choudhary is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRS vs VCC match captain and vice-captain choices

P Bhalodiya

P Bhalodiya will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 276 points in the last six matches.

S Goud

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Goud as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 353 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PRS vs VCC, Match 23

P Bhalodiya

N Tyagi

S Goud

K Balakrishnan

J Cope

Prague Spartans vs Vinohrady CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Prague Spartans vs Vinohrady CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Adnan

Batters: P Bhalodiya, K Balakrishnan, K Venkataswamy

All-rounders: N Tyagi, J Cope, S Madhireddy, A Rayaprolu, S Goud

Bowlers: V Margasahayam, S Wani

Prague Spartans vs Vinohrady CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Adnan

Batters: P Bhalodiya, K Balakrishnan, K Venkataswamy

All-rounders: N Tyagi, J Cope, A Rayaprolu, S Goud

Bowlers: V Margasahayam, S Wani, S Chaudhary