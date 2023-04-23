PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 match - April 23rd, 2023

Presidents XI (PRS-XI) will take on Best of the Rest (BTR) in an exhibition match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2023 at the Arnos Vale Ground on April 23. The Best of the Rest team consists of top performers from the ongoing edition of the tournament.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 team.

#3 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (PRS-XI) - 9 Credits

Former West Indian batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul will represent the Presidents-XI in an exhibition match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2023. The 48-year-old has rich experience playing for the national team and in domestic matches across various leagues during his playing days.

Chanderpaul would be a good pick for your PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 team as he could play a key role with the bat.

#2 Navin Stewart (BTR) - 9 Credits

Dark View Explorers pacer Navin Stewart will lead Best of the Rest's bowling attack in the exhibition game. The 39-year-old has represented the West Indies Legends in the Road Safety Series and has also played in the CPL.

Navin is also handy with the bat and has scored abundantly for his side during the ongoing edition of the Vincy Premier League. He is a must-pick for your PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 team as he can fetch points with both bat and ball.

#1 Ryshon Williams (BTR) - 9 Credits

Grenadines Divers all-rounder Ryshon Williams will be a key player for the Best of the Rest team. He can also contribute with both bat and ball. Taking his form into consideration, he is a crucial pick for your PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 team.

With the exhibition match being a T10 game, the all-rounder is capable of hitting the ball long distances. Williams is also a handy spinner.

