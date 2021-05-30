PRS XI vs BTR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Vincy Premier League T10 exhibition match - May 30th, 2021

Presidents XI will lock horns with Best of the Rest in an exhibition match ahead of the the Vincy Premier League T10 final on Sunday.

Presidents XI will be led by former Windward Islands cricketer Romel Currency. He is the team's most experienced player and will look to guide and motivate the Under-19 cricketers in the squad.

Meanwhile, the Best of the Rest squad consists of the best players from the ongoing edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. All-rounder Asif Hooper is expected to lead the side in the exhibition game. They will start as favorites against Presidents XI.

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the exhibition match between Presidents XI and Best of the Rest.

#3 Romel Currency

Romel Currency (Image Courtesy: vincypremierleague.com)

Presidents XI skipper Romel Currency is a must pick for your Dream11 team, considering his experience.

Currency not only leads from the front, but he is good with the bat as well. With the pitch expected to assist the batters, the 39-year-old will be aiming to score big in the exhibition game.

Currency is a player to watch out for and he's also an interesting choice for the captain or vice-captain's role in your Dream11 team.

#2 Denson Hoyte

Denson Hoyte (Image Courtesy: vincypremierleague.com)

Salt Pond Breakers all-rounder Denson Hoyte has picked up eight wickets in 14 overs across nine matches in the ongoing edition of the Vincy Premier League T10.

Denson has bowled economically in most games and can also contribute with the bat when needed.

Considering his all-round abilities, Denson could be considered for the role of the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's Vincy Premier League match between President's XI and Best of the Rest.

#1 Asif Hooper

Asif Hooper (Image Courtesy: VPL Twitter)

Grenadines Divers all-rounder Asif Hooper has been among the most consistent players in the ongoing edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. While he has scored 160 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 155.34, he's a useful spinner as well.

Hooper usually opens the bowling for his side and is a key player with the ball, considering the pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent assists the spinners more than the pacers. He has 492 Dream11 points to his name from just nine games and is among the top performers in the league.

Considering his recent form, Asif Hooper is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team for the Vincy Premier League match between Presidents XI and Best of the Rest.

