PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Exhibition Match

Presidents-XI will take on Best of the Rest in the Exhibition match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Sunday.

This exhibition match is part of the tradition of the Vincy Premier League and will be held this year as well with some big names involved.

Presidents-XI consists of players like Darren Sammy and Miles Bascombe. Best of the Rest, meanwhile, have some exciting players in their lineup and many of them are in their prime.

Asif Hooper, Sealroy Williams and Wesrick Strough are the most prominent players for them.

PRS-XI vs BTR Probable Playing 11 Today

PRS-XI XI

Romel Currency, Miles Bascombe, Kishore Shallow, Elron Lewis, Roland Wilkinson, Carl Dickson, Daren Sammy, Camillo Gonsalves, Rajiv Roberts, Deighton Butler, Marlon John

BTR XI

Tilron Harry, Sealroy Williams, Kody Horne, Urnel Thomas, Newton Browne Jr., Asif Hooper, Richie Richards, Wesrick Strough, Sealron Williaams, Luke Wilson, Reynolly Hillocks/Aleon Caesar

Match Details

PRS-XI vs BTR, Vincy Premier League T10, Exhibition Match

Date and Time: April 3, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be friendly to the batters. Batters will be expected to play big shots with a sense of freedom in the shortened ten-over format.

Pacers might extract some assistance in the latter half of matches.

Today's PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Currency is a great choice for the wicket-keeper role. He can strike the ball clean and hard and will be looking to rediscover his form in this match.

Batters

M Bascombe has had a great tournament and in nine matches, he has scored 171 runs. Bascombe has a strike rate of 143.

S Williams has amassed 110 runs so far in the tournament. His highest score is 31.

All-rounders

A Hooper is an interesting all-rounder who can prove to be important for his team. He has scored 111 runs and has also picked up five wickets in the competition. He can prove to be a wonderful multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

W Strough is a wonderful bowler who will be looking to strike early for his side. He has picked up two wickets in the last two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 prediction team

W Strough (BTR) – 398 points

A Hooper (BTR) – 382 points

S Williaams (BTR) – 376 points

R Richards (BTR) – 332 points

M Bascombe (PRS-XI) – 303 points

Important stats for PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 prediction team

A Hooper: 111 runs and 5 wickets

S Williams: 110 runs

M Bascombe: 171 runs

PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 Prediction Today

PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Currency, M Bascombe, S Williams, K Horne, C Dickson, A Hooper, R Richards, D Sammy, W Strough, S Williaams, D Butler

Captain: A Hooper, Vice-Captain: M Bascombe

PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Currency, M Bascombe, S Williams, K Shallow, C Gonsalves, A Hooper, R Richards, D Sammy, W Strough, S Williaams, D Butler

Captain: D Sammy, Vice-Captain: W Strough.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar