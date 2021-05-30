PRS XI vs BTR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 30th, 2021

Presidents XI will lock horns with Best of the Rest in an exhibition match ahead of the summit clash as part of the ongoing edition of the Vincy Premier League T10.

Best of the Rest will start this fixture as clear favorites as their players have played several matches in the ongoing edition of the league. They will look to continue their fine performances and get the side past the line in the exhibition game.

President's XI, on the other hand, play the exhibition match ahead of the final in every season of the Vincy Premier League. The team usually consists of retired players, but this season it will be made up of a mixture of retired and U-19 players. They will be led by former Windward Islands cricketer Romel Currency.

Both teams will give it all they have to ensure a victory in this exhibition game.

Squads to choose from

President's XI

Joe Solyn, Romel Currency, Elron Lewis, Jarrell Edwards, Irvin Warrican Jr, Kishore Shallow, Deighton Butler, Jenry Ollivierre, Solomon Bascombe, Coby Dabreo, Kodi Grant, Dyke Cato.

Best of the Rest

Wayne Harper, Reshawn Lewis, Urnel Thomas, Jahiel Walters, Tijorn Pope, Kevin Abraham, Asif Hooper, Denson Hoyte, Sealroy Williams, Donald Delpesche, Braxie Browne, Nigel Small.

Predicted Playing XI

President's XI

Romel Currency, Kishore Shallow, Coby Dabreo, Cody Grant, Deighton Butler, Dyke Cato, Oswald Soleyn, Jarrell Edwards, Elron Lewis, Rajiv Roberts, Solomon Bascombe

Best of the Rest

Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Bracie Browne, Wayne Harper, Urnel Thomas, Donald Delpleche, Jaheil Walters, Sealroy Williams, Nigel Small, Denson Hoyte, Reshawn Lewis

Match Details

Match: President's XI vs Best of the Rest, Exhibition Match

Date & Time: 30th May 2021, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is a good one to bat on. Teams chasing haven't tasted much success at this venue as the pitch tends to slow down by the second half of the game. So captains will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LSH vs DVE)

PRS XI vs BTR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wayne Harper, Jarrell Edwards, Romel Currency, Urnel Thomas, Jahiel Walters, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Denson Hoyte, Solomon Bascombe, Coby Dabero, Nigel Small.

Captain: Asif Hooper Vice-Captain: Denson Hoyte

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Reshawn Lewis, Tijorn Pope, Romel Currency, Urnel Thomas, Jahiel Walters, Asif Hooper, Sealroy Williams, Denson Hoyte, Solomon Bascombe, Coby Dabero, Donald Delpesche.

Captain: Romel Currency Vice-Captain: Donald Delpesche

