PRT vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 32

The 32nd match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Prague Tigers (PRT) squaring off against Bohemian CC (BCC) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Sunday, July 23.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRT vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Prague Tigers have won two of their last four matches. Bohemian CC, on the other hand, have won four of their last six matches of the season.

Prague Tigers will give it their all to win the match, but Bohemian CC are expected to win this encounter.

PRT vs BCC Match Details

The 32nd match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 23 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to begin at 12:45 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRT vs BCC, Match 32

Date and Time: 23rd July 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bohemian CC and Brno CC, where a total of 227 runs were scored for a loss of 6 wickets.

PRT vs BCC Form Guide

PRT - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

BCC - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

PRT vs BCC Probable Playing XI

PRT Playing XI

No injury updates

Imtheajul Reyad (wk), Amin Hossain, Samiul Ayon (c), Mehedi Sourab, Ibrahim Miah, Rubait Miah, Prem Yadav, S Sagor, Arshad Hosen, Sojib Miah, Akhil Vijayan

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Zahid Mahmood, Rohit Khungar, Martin Worndl, SS Mukhtar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Azeem, RS Bist, Sahil Grover (c & wk), Saurabh Kakaria, Kamaldeep Singh

PRT vs BCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Grover

S Grover is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Tanim is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Sagor

S Saqib and S Sagir are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Hossain played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Bhuiyan

S Bhuiyan and J Iqbal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G M Hasanat is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Miah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Yadav and S Miah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Alam is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRT vs BCC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Bhuiyan

S Bhuiyan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 310 points in the last six matches.

J Iqbal

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose J Iqbal as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 258 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for PRT vs BCC, Match 32

J Iqbal

S Bhuiyan

S Miah

S Grover

Z Azeem

Prague Tigers vs Bohemian CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Prague Tigers vs Bohemian CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Grover

Batters: S Sagor, S Saqib, A Hossain

All-rounders: S Bhuiyan, G M Hasanat, J Iqbal, Z Azeem

Bowlers: S Miah, P Yadav, A Alam

Prague Tigers vs Bohemian CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Grover

Batters: Z Mahmood, S Saqib

All-rounders: S Bhuiyan, G M Hasanat, J Iqbal, Z Azeem

Bowlers: S Miah, P Yadav, A Alam, K Singh