Prague Tigers vs Bohemian - Dream11 Prediction - ECS Czechia T10 2023

The Prague Tigers (PRT) will take on the Bohemian (BCC) in match number 38 of the ECS Czechia T10 2023 at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague on Monday, July 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PRT vs BCC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Prague Tigers are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have played seven matches and have returned with a win-loss record of 2-5. On the other hand, the Bohemian are fourth in the standings. They have five wins and four losses so far.

PRT vs BCC, Match Details

The 38th match of the ECS Czechia T10 2023 between Prague Tigers and Bohemian will be played on July 24, 2023, at Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague. The game is set to take place at 2.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PRT vs BCC

Date & Time: July 24, 2023, 2.45 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

Pitch Report

The track at the Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague, is usually an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently got big scores and another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

PRT vs BCC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Prague Tigers: L, L, L, W, L

Bohemian: L, L, W, W, W

PRT vs BCC Probable Playing 11 today

Prague Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Prague Tigers Probable Playing XI: GM Hasanat, Sojib Miah, Sagor Hossain, Amin Hossain (c), Himel Rongdi, Samiul Alam, Arman Bhuiyan, Premprakash Yadav, Ajhar Alam, Sakibul Tanim (wk), and Emon Mohiuddin.

Bohemian Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bohemian Probable Playing XI: Martin Worndl, Sahil Grover (c), Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood (wk), Saqlain Mukhtar, Javed Iqbal, Guru Singh, Rohit Khungar, Ravindra Bist, Kamaldeep Singh, and Zeeshan Azeem.

Today’s PRT vs BCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sahil Grover (9 matches, 304 runs)

Sahil Grover is at the top of the run charts in this tournament. He has amassed 304 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 215.60. He has hit 44 fours and 15 sixes and has three fifties as well.

Top Batter Pick

Sagor Hossain (7 matches, 88 runs, 3 wickets)

Sagor Hossain has made decent contributions with both bat and ball. He has mustered 88 runs at a strike rate of 162.96. Hossain has also chipped in with three scalps.

Top All-rounder Pick

Zeeshan Azeem (9 matches, 51 runs, 3 wickets)

Zeeshan Azeem has batted three times and he has made 51 runs at a strike rate of 134.21. The pace-bowling all-rounder has picked up three wickets as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Premprakash Yadav (7 matches, 5 wickets)

Premprakash Yadav has bowled nicely in this competition. The PRT pacer has picked up five wickets in seven games so far.

PRT vs BCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sazib Bhuiyan (9 matches, 141 runs, 7 wickets)

Sazib Bhuiyan has been excellent with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 141 runs while striking at 198.59. With the ball, he has got seven wickets.

Saqlain Mukhtar (9 matches, 49 runs, 5 wickets)

Saqlain Mukhtar has been quite effective in all facets of the game. The BCC all-rounder has made 49 runs at a strike-rate of 196 and he has taken five scalps at an economy of 8.43.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PRT vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sahil Grover 304 runs in 9 matches Sazib Bhuiyan 141 runs & 7 wickets in 9 matches Saqlain Mukhtar 49 runs & 5 wickets in 9 matches Sojib Miah 115 runs in 6 innings Sagor Hossain 88 runs & 3 wickets in 7 matches

PRT vs BCC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Sahil Grover, Sazib Bhuiyan, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Azeem, GM Hasanat, and Sagor Hossain will be the ones to watch out for.

PRT vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Prague Tigers vs Bohemian - ECS Czechia T10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Sahil Grover

Batters: Zahid Mahmood, Saqlain Mukhtar, Sagor Hossain

All-rounders: Sazib Bhuiyan, Javed Iqbal, GM Hasanat, Zeeshan Azeem

Bowlers: Premprakash Yadav, Sojib Miah, Kamaldeep Singh

PRT vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Prague Tigers vs Bohemian - ECS Czechia T10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Sahil Grover

Batters: Saqlain Mukhtar, Sagor Hossain, Martin Worndl

All-rounders: Sazib Bhuiyan, Javed Iqbal, GM Hasanat, Ravindra Bist, Zeeshan Azeem

Bowlers: Sojib Miah, Ajhar Alam