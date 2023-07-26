PRT vs BRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 47

The 47th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Prague Tigers (PRT) squaring off against Brno CC (BRN) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Wednesday, July 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRT vs BRN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Prague Tigers have won three of their last 10 matches. Brno CC, on the other hand, have won six of their last 11 matches of the season.

Prague Tigers will give it their all to win the match, but Brno CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRT vs BRN Match Details

The 47th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 26 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRT vs BRN, Match 47

Date and Time: 26th July 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Prague CC and Prague Spartans, where a total of 113 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

PRT vs BRN Form Guide

PRT - Won 3 of their last 10 matches

BRN - Won 6 of their last 11 matches

PRT vs BRN Probable Playing XI

PRT Playing XI

No injury updates

Imtheajul Reyad, Amin Hossain (c), Rubait Miah, Kaoser Ahmed, Prem Yadav, Ajhar Alam, Masud Sheikh, GM Hasanat, Sakibul Tanim (wk), Sojib Miah, Akhil Vijayan

BRN Playing XI

No injury updates

Satyajit Sengupta, Mohammad Ratul (wk), Rahat Ali ©, Riaz Afridi, Ali Kashif, Annadurai Arumugum, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Shayan Khan, Yug Warrier, Naveed Ahmed, Neeraj Mishra

PRT vs BRN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Miah

S Miah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Mehta is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Sagor

A Hossain and S Sagor are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Tiwari played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Sengupta

S Sengupta and G M Hasanat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Ramaro is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Alam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Alam and S Kham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRT vs BRN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sengupta

S Sengupta will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 516 points in the last 11 matches.

A Alam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose A Alam as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 320 points in the last 10 matches.

5 Must-Picks for PRT vs BRN, Match 47

S Sengupta

A Alam

G M Hasanat

S Sagor

S Khan

Prague Tigers vs Brno CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Prague Tigers vs Brno CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Miah, V Mehta

Batters: S Sagor, A Hossain

All-rounders: S Sengupta, G M Hasanat

Bowlers: S Khan, A Alam, N Ahmed, N Mishra, R Ali

Prague Tigers vs Brno CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Miah

Batters: S Sagor, A Hossain

All-rounders: S Sengupta, G M Hasanat, G Ullah

Bowlers: S Khan, A Alam, N Ahmed, N Mishra, R Ali