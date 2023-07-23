PRT vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 34

The 34th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see the Prague Tigers (PRT) squaring off against the Prague CC (PCC) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Sunday, July 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRT vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Prague Tigers have won two of their last five matches. The Prague CC, on the other hand, have won all of their last six matches of the season.

The Tigers will give it their all to win the match, but Prague CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRT vs PCC Match Details

The 34th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 23 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 4.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRT vs PCC, Match 34

Date and Time: July 23, 2023, 4.45 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Bohemian CC and the Prague Tigers, where a total of 167 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

PRT vs PCC Form Guide

PRT - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

PCC - Won 6 of their last 6 matches

PRT vs PCC Probable Playing XI

PRT Playing XI

No injury updates

Imtheajul Reyad, Amin Hossain (c), Rubait Miah, Kaoser Ahmed, Prem Yadav, Ajhar Alam, Masud Sheikh, GM Hasanat, Sakibul Tanim (wk), Sojib Miah, and Akhil Vijayan.

PCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Tojo Thomas, Aditya Khatiwala (wk), Meet Thakkar, A Ashokan (c), Ritik Tomar, Naeem Lala, Naveen Padmaraju, Smit Patel-I, Sabawoon Davizi, Sudesh Wickremasinghe, and Suditha Udugala.

PRT vs PCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Khatiwala

A Khatiwala is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. S Tanim is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Tomar

N Lala and R Tomar are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. S Sagor played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Wickremasinghe

S Wickremasinghe and S Davizi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Ashokan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Miah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Yadav and S Miah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Padmaraju is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRT vs PCC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Wickremasinghe

S Wickremasinghe will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 311 points in the last four matches.

R Tomar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Tomar your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 550 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for PRT vs PCC, Match 34

S Davizi

N Lala

R Tomar

S Wickremasinghe

A Ashokan

Prague Tigers vs Prague CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Prague Tigers vs Prague CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Khatiwala

Batters: S Sagor, N Lala, R Tomar

All-rounders: S Davizi, G M Hasanat, S Wickremasinghe, A Ashokan

Bowlers: S Miah, P Yadav, N Padmaraju

Prague Tigers vs Prague CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Khatiwala

Batters: S Sagor, N Lala, R Tomar, A Hossain

All-rounders: S Davizi, S Wickremasinghe, A Ashokan

Bowlers: S Miah, A Alam, N Padmaraju