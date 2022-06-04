PRT vs PRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 23

Prague Tigers (PRT) will take on Prague Barbarians (PRB) in the 23rd match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Saturday. We are up for a Group B fixture after having four qualified teams from Group A of the Czech T10 Tournament.

Prague Barbarians will play their first game. With the likes of the experienced Jahanur Hoque and Bilal Samad, they will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

Following their inaugural game against Vinohrady, the Prague Tigers will head directly to this game.

PRT vs PRB Probable Playing 11 Today

PRT XI

Imran Butt, Sahadat Hossain, GM Hasanat, Arman Bhuiyan, Sojib Miah, Alamin Hossain, Rasel Miah, l Mahmud (c), Ajhar Alam, Sonjit Halder, Tanzir Hasan (wk)

PRB XI

Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Bilal Samad, Andrew Sim, Sai Vandrasi, Robin Thakral, Harsha Chaganty, Tanmay Khuntena, Vishal Manay, Rohit Goyal, Pydi Hara.

Match Details

PRT vs PRB, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: June 04, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface than batters who'll need to take their time to get going.

Today’s PRT vs PRB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mahmudul Hasham: He is a safe bet for your Dream11 fantasy team wicketkeeper spot. He can also contribute valuable runs in the middle order.

Batter

Jahanur Hoque: Hossain is a familiar face in the Czech T10 League and has scored some crucial knocks for his team. He has scored 372 runs at an average of 26.57 in 16 games. Such exploits make Hoque a must-have in your PRT vs PRB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Md Sahadat Hossain: Sahadat has been PRT's best player in the tournament, performing brilliantly with both the bat and the ball. His previous four games have seen him score 50 runs at a strike rate of 135.13 and take two wickets.

Bowler

Ajhar Alam: Alam is his team's best bowler, thanks to his quick pace and ability to generate extra bounce, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRT vs PRB Dream11 prediction team

Rasel Miah (PRT)

Robin Thakral (PRB)

Sojib Miah (PRT)

Jahanur Hoque (PRB)

GM Hasanat (PRT)

Important stats for PRT vs PRB Dream11 prediction team

Harsha Chaganty: One wicket in three games.

Arman Bhuiyan: 16 runs and two wickets in three matches.

Divyendra Singh: 166 runs and five wickets in 10 matches.

PRT vs BRB Dream11 Prediction (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

PRT vs PRB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Divyendra Singh, Bilal Samad, Sai Vandrasi, Harsha Chaganty, Tanmay Khuntena, J Hoque, Alamin Hossain, Sahadat Hossain, l Mahmud, Ajhar Alam, M Hasham

Captain: l Mahmud, Vice-Captain: J Hoque

PRT vs PRB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Divyendra Singh, Bilal Samad, Sai Vandrasi, Harsha Chaganty, Tanmay Khuntena, J Hoque, Alamin Hossain, Sahadat Hossain, Arman Bhuiyan, Ajhar Alam, M Hasham

Captain: Sai Vandrasi, Vice-Captain: Alamin Hossain

