PRT vs UCC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Czechia T10 match – July 19, 2023

Prague Tigers and United CC will square off in the 14th match of ECS Czechia T10 at Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague. On July 19, the match is set to start at 06:45 PM IST.

The previous edition saw the Prague Tigers putting up an impressive performance by winning five out of their eight matches, securing a second-place finish in Group B. Unfortunately, their journey was cut short, when they faced defeat at the hands of United CC in the quarter-finals.

United CC, on the other hand, capitalized on their victory over the Tigers and advanced to the semi-finals. However, their hopes of reaching the finals were dashed by Prague CC, who emerged victorious and ended United CC's run in the tournament.

Following are the three players that you can select as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming PRT vs UCC Dream11 match.

#3 Ayush Sharma (UCC) - 7.5 credits

Ayush Sharma, a middle-order batter and occasional bowler representing United CC, has scored 348 runs in 21 matches and has taken seven wickets in 10 innings. Although he has been expensive with his bowling, he has maintained a batting average of 26.76.

#2 Piyushsingh Baghel (UCC) - 9.0 credits

Piyushsingh Baghel from United CC, is a genuine all-rounder who excels in both departments. He has scored 402 runs in 26 matches and has taken 12 wickets.

In 2022, he played 11 matches and achieved an impressive average of 27.12, with a highest score of 70*. Baghel also bowled in four innings and took seven wickets.

Due to his impressive all-round abilities, Piyushsingh would be a wise choice as the captain or vice-captain for your PRT vs UCC Dream11 team.

#1 Sagor Hossain (PRT) - 8.0 credits

Sagor Hossain, an experienced all-rounder from Prague Tigers, has represented several Czech domestic teams. In 21 matches, he has scored 318 runs and scalped 12 wickets.

Last year, he played nine matches and scored 191 runs with an average of 21.22 and a strike rate of 157.85. He also proved to be economical with the ball, picking up 10 wickets.

Given his contributions in both departments, Sagor would be a valuable asset for your PRT vs UCC Dream11 team as an all-rounder.

