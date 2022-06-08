PRT vs VCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022, Match 35

The Prague Tigers (PRT) will take on Vinohrady (VCC) in the 35th match of the ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Wednesday, 8 June.

The Prague Tigers are currently atop the standings with four wins and two losses. Vinohrady, meanwhile, are fourth, having won just one out of their four fixtures.

PRT vs VCC Probable Playing 11 today

Prague Tigers: Sahadat Hossain, Imran Butt, Mahmudul Hasham (wk), Alamin Hossain, Rasel Miah, Al Mahmud (c), Jaynto Deep, Ajhar Alam, Sojib Miah, Rakib Hossain, Saiful Islam.

Vinohrady: Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Siddarth Goud, Venkatesh Marghashayam (c), Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Vojta Hasa, John Corness, Arshad Ali, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Satpal Verma, Michalis Tavlaridis.

Match Details

PRT vs VCC, 35th Match, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022

Date & Time: June 8th 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

High-scoring fixtures are pretty common at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. Another batting-friendly track is expected for today's ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 game.

Today’s PRT vs VCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mahmudul Hasham is a handy batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Imran Butt is PRT's second-highest run-getter in the ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 with 84 runs in six games.

All-rounders

Arshad Hayat, who has picked up five wickets in four matches, can chip in nicely with the bat as well.

Sahadat Hossain has amassed 166 runs at a strike rate of 171.13 in addition to taking five wickets.

Bowler

Venkatesh Marghashayam is yet to be dismissed in the ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022, having smashed 44 runs at a strike rate of 146.66. He has also managed to pick up a wicket.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRT vs VCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sahadat Hossain (PRT): 439 points

Arshad Hayat (VCC): 304 points

Rasel Miah (PRT): 194 points

Ajhar Alam (PRT): 190 points

Venkatesh Marghashayam (VCC): 131 points

Important stats for PRT vs VCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sahadat Hossain: 166 runs & 5 wickets

Rasel Miah: 5 wickets

Imran Butt: 84 runs

Arshad Hayat: 5 wickets

Frederick Heydenrych: 65 runs

PRT vs VCC Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022)

Dream11 Team for Prague Tigers vs Vinohrady - ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mahmudul Hasham, Siddarth Goud, Rasel Miah, Imran Butt, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Sahadat Hossain, Al Mahmud, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Ajhar Alam, Sojib Miah.

Captain: Sahadat Hossain. Vice-captain: Arshad Hayat.

Dream11 Team for Prague Tigers vs Vinohrady - ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mahmudul Hasham, Siddarth Goud, Rasel Miah, Vojta Hasa, Imran Butt, Arshad Hayat, Sahadat Hossain, Al Mahmud, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Ajhar Alam.

Captain: Sahadat Hossain. Vice-captain: Venkatesh Marghashayam.

