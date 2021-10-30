PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 23

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) will take on Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) in the 23rd match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth on Saturday.

With two wins, one loss and one no-result, Perth Scorchers Women are fifth in the WBBL 2021 standings with five points. They defeated Sydney Thunder Women by a huge 81-run margin in their last game. Adelaide Strikers Women, meanwhile, will head into the game on the back of a five-run loss to Brisbane Heat. They are currently third in the table.

PS-W vs AS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PS-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham, Alana King, Lisa Griffith, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

AS-W XI

Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown

Match Details

PS-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 23

Date and Time: 30th October, 2021, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth

Pitch Report

The track at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth is expected to get slower as the match progresses and batting first would be the ideal choice. However, the wicket is expected to assist the batters and bowlers equally.

Today’s PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney, who likes to pursue her aggressive instincts right from the start, has been an extremely reliable top-order batter for Australia Women over the years. Mooney scored 65 runs in the Perth Scorchers Women's last game against Sydney Thunder Women.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt is a dynamic opener who has shown her class and ability with some majestic knocks. Wolvaardt scored a half-century, studded with five fours and three sixes, in the previous match.

All-rounders

Sophie Devine is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. She scored an astounding century in the last match, with her innings having eight boundaries and six sixes. She should be the first captaincy choice for your PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Tahila McGrath has also taken the WBBL 2021 by storm. She has been in excellent form, scoring 92 runs at an average of 46. McGrath has also struck thrice with the ball in hand.

Bowler

Alana King was phenomenal in the game against Sydney Thunder Women, picking up four wickets. She is expected to be amongst the wickets once again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Alana King (PS-W) – 276 points

Sophie Devine (PS-W) – 265 points

Sarah Coyte (AS-W) – 242 points

Tahila McGrath (AS-W) – 234 points

Darcie Brown (AS-W) – 211 points

Important stats for PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Devine: 138 runs and 2 wickets

Alana King: 7 wickets

Tahila McGrath: 92 runs and 3 wickets

Beth Mooney: 105 runs

Laura Wolvaardt: 90 runs

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Atapattu, Bridget Patterson, Sophie Devine, Tahila McGrath, Heather Graham, Alana King, Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown, Lilly Mills

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Tahila McGrath

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Atapattu, Bridget Patterson, Sophie Devine, Tahila McGrath, Heather Graham, Alana King, Sarah Coyte, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Lilly Mills

Captain: Alana King. Vice-captain: Sarah Coyte

Edited by Samya Majumdar