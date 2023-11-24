PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 53

The 53rd match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will see Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) square off against Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday, November 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top player picks, and the pitch report.

Perth Scorchers Women are currently placed second in the points table with eight wins in their last thirteen matches. Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, are placed at the top with nine wins in their last twelve matches.

Perth Scorchers Women will give it their all to win the match, but Adelaide Strikers Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PS-W vs AS-W Match Details

The 53rd match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will be played on November 24 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PS-W vs AS-W, Match 53

Date and Time: 24th November 2023, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Choosing bowlers and all-rounders is always preferable in women's matches.

PS-W vs AS-W Form Guide

PS-W - Won 8 of their last 13 matches

AS-W - Won 9 of their last 12 matches

PS-W vs AS-W Probable Playing XI

PS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Chloe Ainsworth

AS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Megan Schutt, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Bridget Patterson (wk), Katie Mack, Anesu Mushangwe, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Madeline Penna

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Mooney

B Mooney is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. B Patterson is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Mack

M Darke and K Mack are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Wolvaardt played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Devine

T McGrath and S Devine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Edgar is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Schutt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A King and M Schutt. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Wellington is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PS-W vs AS-W match captain and vice captain choices

S Devine

S Devine will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 1009 points in the last 13 matches.

B Mooney

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Mooney, as she is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the Grand League teams. She has earned 901 points in the last 13 matches.

5 Must-Picks for PS-W vs AS-W, Match 53

T McGrath

B Mooney

M Schutt

S Devine

A Edgar

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Patterson, B Mooney

Batters: K Mack, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders: N Sciver, T McGrath, A Edgar, S Devine

Bowlers: M Schutt, A Wellington, A King

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: K Mack

All-rounders: D Gibson, T McGrath, A Edgar, S Devine

Bowlers: M Schutt, A Wellington, A King, C Ainsworth, A Mushangwe