PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 5

Match 5 of the Women's Big Bash League 2021 (WBBL) pits the Perth Scorchers (PS-W) against the Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday.

Both Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers will want to begin their WBBL 2021 campaign with a win in this fixture. While the Scorchers stand out as the clear favorites, owing to the explosive star power in their ranks, the Brisbane Heat can also hold their own in that regard. With two top-four worthy teams set for action, a cracking game beckons in Hobart.

PS-W vs BH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PS-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Atapattu, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Alana King, Sam Betts, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary and Lisa Griffith

BH-W XI

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Anneke Bosch, Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Voll, Georgia Prestwidge, Poonam Yadav, Nicola Hancock and Courtney Sippel

Match Details

PS-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2021, Match 5

Date and Time: 17th October 2021, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

With this being the second match of the day, the pitch could be on the slower side with runscoring being a tad difficult. The pacers should get the ball to swing and bounce a bit, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs with there being ample turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, as always, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney is one of the most consistent batters in WBBL history with her ability to score quick runs at the top of the order being a valuable asset. With Devine partnering her, Mooney should have ample time to get her eye in and set herself up for the long haul, making her a must-have in your PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Chamari Atapattu: Chamari Atapattu has been brought in by the Scorchers to add solidity to the top order and also chip in with the ball if required. Her experience and ability to influence the game with both bat and ball makes her a good asset to the Scorchers.

All-rounder

Grace Harris: Grace Harris has been a stalwart in the Brisbane Heat set-up, with her all-round ability adding much-needed balance to the middle order. She is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball, and with the Aussie all-rounder also capable of picking up wickets in the middle overs, she is ideally one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Poonam Yadav: Star recruit Poonam Yadav has fond memories of playing in Australia with her leg-spin being highly-rated in Australia. Given the Heat's tendency to get the best out of their spinners, Poonam is a great addition to your PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team

Beth Mooney (PS-W)

Heather Graham (PS-W)

Grace Harris (BH-W)

Important stats for PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team

Beth Mooney - 551 runs in 14 WBBL 2020 matches, Average: 55.10

Jess Jonassen - 17 wickets in 14 WBBL 2020 matches, Average: 16.88

Alana King - 16 wickets in 12 WBBL 2020 matches, Average: 16.00

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Chamari Atapattu, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Georgia Prestwidge, Piepa Cleary and Poonam Yadav

Captain: Beth Mooney. Vice-captain: Grace Harris

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Chamari Atapattu, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Anneke Bosch, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Georgia Prestwidge, Piepa Cleary and Poonam Yadav

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Grace Harris

Edited by Samya Majumdar