PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Weber WBBL T20, Match 36

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) will take on Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) in the 36th match of the Weber WBBL T20 at Lilac Hill Park in Perth on Wednesday, November 9.
Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Perth Scorchers Women are fourth in the points table, having won five out of their nine matches. They lost their last match against Adelaide Strikers Women by seven wickets.
Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat Women are third in the standings, having won six out of their nine matches. They defeated Hobart Hurricanes Women by four wickets in their last match.
PS-W vs BH-W Match Details
The 36th match of the Weber WBBL T20 will be played on November 9 at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth. The match is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PS-W vs BH-W, Weber WBBL T20, Match 36
Date and Time: November 9, 2022, 9:30 am IST
Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth
PS-W vs BH-W Pitch Report
Lilac Hill Park is a sporting venue, with something in it for the batters as well as the bowlers. The initial phase will be dominated by the pacers while the batters can target the spinners to score later in the innings.
Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by teams bowling first.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 147
Average second innings score: 140
PS-W vs BH-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Perth Scorchers Women: L-W-W-L-NR
Brisbane Heat Women: W-W-L-L-W
PS-W vs BH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
PS-W Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
PS-W Probable Playing 11
Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel.
BH-W Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
BH-W Probable Playing 11
Georgia Redmayne (WK), Danielle Wyatt, Laura Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Charli Knott, Courtney Sippel, Nicola Hancock.
PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Beth Mooney (9 matches, 258 runs, Strike Rate: 110.72)
Mooney is a solid top-order batter who can help you fetch some healthy points with her glovework. She has scored 258 runs at a strike rate of 110.72 in nine matches.
Top Batter pick
Maddy Green (9 matches, 146 runs, Strike Rate: 106.56)
Green is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs for Perth Scorchers on Wednesday. She has scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 106.56 in nine matches.
Top All-rounder pick
Amelia Kerr (9 matches, 164 runs and 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 118.84 and Economy Rate: 6.75)
Kerr has been brilliant with both the bat and ball and she will be looking to put up another splendid all-round performance on Wednesday. She has scored 164 runs while scalping 12 wickets in nine outings.
Top Bowler pick
Alana King (9 matches, 40 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 153.84 and Economy Rate: 5.41)
King will lead the Perth Scorcher's bowling attack on Wednesday. She has scalped 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.41 in nine matches while also scoring 40 runs.
PS-W vs BH-W match captain and Vice-captain choices
Jess Jonassen
Jess should be the number one choice to lead your fantasy team on Wednesday as she is the leading wicket-taker for Brisbane Heat Women in the WBBL this season with 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.90 in nine games.
Sophie Devine
Devine can help you earn some valuable fantasy points with her batting as well as her bowling. She has scored 117 runs and also picked up five wickets in nine matches.
5 Must-picks with players stats for PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Amelia Kerr: 164 runs and 12 wickets in 9 matches
Jess Jonassen: 56 runs and 17 wickets in 9 matches
Alana King: 40 runs and 11 wickets in 9 matches
Nicola Hancock: 14 wickets in 9 matches
Sophie Devine: 117 runs and 5 wickets in 9 matches
PS-W vs BH-W match expert tips
Jess Jonassen could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.
PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Head-to-Head League
PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney.
Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo.
All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr.
Bowlers: Alana King, Nicola Hancock, Lilly Mills.
PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Grand League
PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne.
Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Voll.
All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr.
Bowlers: Alana King, Taneale Peschel, Courtney Sippel.
