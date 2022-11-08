PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Weber WBBL T20, Match 36

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) will take on Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) in the 36th match of the Weber WBBL T20 at Lilac Hill Park in Perth on Wednesday, November 9.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Perth Scorchers Women are fourth in the points table, having won five out of their nine matches. They lost their last match against Adelaide Strikers Women by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat Women are third in the standings, having won six out of their nine matches. They defeated Hobart Hurricanes Women by four wickets in their last match.

PS-W vs BH-W Match Details

The 36th match of the Weber WBBL T20 will be played on November 9 at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth. The match is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PS-W vs BH-W, Weber WBBL T20, Match 36

Date and Time: November 9, 2022, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth

PS-W vs BH-W Pitch Report

Lilac Hill Park is a sporting venue, with something in it for the batters as well as the bowlers. The initial phase will be dominated by the pacers while the batters can target the spinners to score later in the innings.

Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by teams bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 147

Average second innings score: 140

PS-W vs BH-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Perth Scorchers Women: L-W-W-L-NR

Brisbane Heat Women: W-W-L-L-W

PS-W vs BH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

PS-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PS-W Probable Playing 11

Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel.

BH-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BH-W Probable Playing 11

Georgia Redmayne (WK), Danielle Wyatt, Laura Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Charli Knott, Courtney Sippel, Nicola Hancock.

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Beth Mooney (9 matches, 258 runs, Strike Rate: 110.72)

Mooney is a solid top-order batter who can help you fetch some healthy points with her glovework. She has scored 258 runs at a strike rate of 110.72 in nine matches.

Top Batter pick

Maddy Green (9 matches, 146 runs, Strike Rate: 106.56)

Green is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs for Perth Scorchers on Wednesday. She has scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 106.56 in nine matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Amelia Kerr (9 matches, 164 runs and 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 118.84 and Economy Rate: 6.75)

Kerr has been brilliant with both the bat and ball and she will be looking to put up another splendid all-round performance on Wednesday. She has scored 164 runs while scalping 12 wickets in nine outings.

Top Bowler pick

Alana King (9 matches, 40 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 153.84 and Economy Rate: 5.41)

King will lead the Perth Scorcher's bowling attack on Wednesday. She has scalped 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.41 in nine matches while also scoring 40 runs.

PS-W vs BH-W match captain and Vice-captain choices

Jess Jonassen

Jess should be the number one choice to lead your fantasy team on Wednesday as she is the leading wicket-taker for Brisbane Heat Women in the WBBL this season with 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.90 in nine games.

Sophie Devine

Devine can help you earn some valuable fantasy points with her batting as well as her bowling. She has scored 117 runs and also picked up five wickets in nine matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amelia Kerr: 164 runs and 12 wickets in 9 matches

Jess Jonassen: 56 runs and 17 wickets in 9 matches

Alana King: 40 runs and 11 wickets in 9 matches

Nicola Hancock: 14 wickets in 9 matches

Sophie Devine: 117 runs and 5 wickets in 9 matches

PS-W vs BH-W match expert tips

Jess Jonassen could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this PS-W vs BH-W match, click here!

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Head-to-Head League

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction - Weber WBBL

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney.

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo.

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr.

Bowlers: Alana King, Nicola Hancock, Lilly Mills.

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Grand League

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction - Weber WBBL

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne.

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Voll.

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr.

Bowlers: Alana King, Taneale Peschel, Courtney Sippel.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 4561 votes