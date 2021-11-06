PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 33

The Perth Scorchers (PS-W) will lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes (HB-W) in the 33rd match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the WACA Ground in Perth on Saturday.

Perth Scorchers Women are currently placed in fourth spot, winning four out of their seven WBBL 2021 matches. They defeated the Melbourne Renegades Women by 40 runs in their previous outing. Hobart Hurricanes Women, on the other hand, have won only two out of their nine matches and are currently placed in seventh spot in the points table. They were defeated by the Sydney Sixers Women by 31 runs in their last WBBL 2021 fixture.

PS-W vs HB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PS-W XI

Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine (C), Chloe Piparo, Chamari Athapaththu, Alana King, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Lisa Griffith, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp

HB-W XI

Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Rachel Priest (C & WK), Ruth Johnston, Mignon Du Preez, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith

Match Details

PS-W vs HB-W, Match 33, WBBL 2021

Date and Time: 6th November 2021, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the WACA Ground is regarded as one of the quickest and bounciest in the world, coupled with an exceptionally fast outfield. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters should be able to play shots on the up. The team winning the toss should look to bat first, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 172 runs.

Today’s PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney: Mooney is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who is Perth Scorchers Women's top-scorer in WBBL 2021 with 272 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 125.34.

Batters

Chamari Atapattu: Atapattu has struggled for form, but will hopefully play a crucial role for her team on Saturday. She has scored only 61 runs in six WBBL 2021 matches.

Mignon Du Preez: Du Preez is a reliable top-order batter from the Hobart Hurricanes. She has scored 229 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 115.65.

All-rounders

Nicola Carey: Carey can provide you with some valuable points with her all-round performance. She has scalped eight wickets while also scoring 157 runs in nine matches.

Sophie Devine: Devine has been in red-hot form in the WBBL, smashing 236 runs and picking up two wickets in six matches.

Bowlers

Molly Strano: Strano is an economical bowler from the Hobart Hurricanes who has scalped eight wickets in nine WBBL 2021 matches. On the batting front, she has scored 86 runs.

Lilly Mills: Mills is the top wicket-taker for the Scorchers with 10 scalps in six WBBL 2021 matches. She can prove to be a good budget pick for this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team

Nicola Carey (HB-W) - 464 points

Ruth Johnston (HB-W) - 444 points

Beth Mooney (PS-W) - 412 points

Sophie Devine (PS-W) - 402 points

Molly Strano (HB-W) - 362 points

Important Stats for PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team

Nicola Carey: 157 runs and 8 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 98.12 and ER - 6.94

Ruth Johnston: 94 runs and 8 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 78.99 and ER - 5.73

Beth Mooney: 272 runs in 6 matches; SR - 125.34

Sophie Devine: 236 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 139.64 and ER - 7.87

Molly Strano: 86 runs and 8 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 128.35 and ER - 7.60

PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Chamari Atapattu, Mignon Du Preez, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Lilly Mills.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Ruth Johnston.

PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Chamari Atapattu, Mignon Du Preez, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Taneala Peschel.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Rachel Priest.

Edited by Samya Majumdar