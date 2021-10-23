PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Match 13

Perth Scorchers will take on Melbourne Renegades in the 13th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 at the University Oval in Hobart on Saturday.

Perth Scorchers have played two games in the tournament, both against Brisbane Heat, but have gotten contrasting results. In the first match, they defeated Brisbane Heat in a one-over eliminator but ended up losing by 59 runs in the very next game. Meanwhile Melbourne Renegades began their campaign by beating Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets. But they ended up falling to Adelaide Strikers in the very next match.

PS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PS-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham, Alana King, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts

MR-W XI

Sophie Molineux (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Eve Jones, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Ella Hayward/Poppy Gardner, Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling

Match Details

PS-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2021, Match 13

Date and Time: 23rd October, 2021, 1:35 PM IST

Venue: University Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The track here is expected to get slower as the match progresses. Batting first would be the ideal choice for both teams.

Today’s PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney has been an extremely reliable top-order batter for Australia Women over the years. She likes to follow her aggressive instincts right from the start. Mooney scored 40 runs in the opening game against Brisbane.

Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues is a dynamic opener who has shown her class and ability with some majestic innings for India Women. She’ll be looking for a big knock here. She’s also an excellent fielder.

All-rounders

Sophie Devine is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. Devine is yet to take charge of the competition but has done reasonably well so far. She can be considered as a captaincy choice for your PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Indian all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur has taken the league by storm. She’s in excellent form at the moment and is expected to fetch plenty of fantasy points. Kaur has scored 65 runs and has picked up two wickets already in two games.

Bowlers

Georgia Wareham is expected to lead the line with the ball for her side. She picked up a three-wicket-haul in the opening fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W) – 144 points

Georgia Wareham (MR-W) – 143 points

Heather Graham (PS-W) – 130 points

Sophie Molineux (MR-W) – 115 points

Sophie Devine (PS-W) – 112 points

Important stats for PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team

Harmanpreet Kaur: 65 runs and 2 wickets

Georgia Wareham: 13 runs and 3 wickets

Heather Graham: 23 runs and 2 wickets

Sophie Molineux: 25 runs and 2 wickets

Sophie Devine: 37 runs and 2 wickets

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Today

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Mooney, J Rodrigues, C Piparo, M Carmichael, H Kaur, H Graham, S Molineux, S Devine, G Wareham, A King, L Mills

Captain: S Devine, Vice-Captain: H Kaur

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Mooney, J Rodrigues, C Atapattu, C Piparo, H Kaur, H Graham, S Devine, G Wareham, A King, L Mills, E Falconer

Captain: H Graham, Vice-Captain: J Rodrigues

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava