PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 53

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) will take on the Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in the 53rd Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the Ted Summerton Reserve in Moe, Victoria, on Sunday, November 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

Defending champions Perth Scorchers have lost their way of late, losing four out of their last five matches. They are still in the mix for a knockout spot, but a win is the bare minimum they will need from this game. The Renegades, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from WBBL 2022. Although star all-rounder Sophie Molineux is not available, the Renegades will look to end the season on a high with a good performance. Although they will start as underdogs, the Renegades will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Scorchers side. All in all, an entertaining game beckons in Moe on Sunday.

PS-W vs MR-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 53rd match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Renegades Women take on the Perth Stadium Women at the Ted Summerton Reserve in Moe. The game is set to take place at 4:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PS-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2022, Match 53

Date and Time: 20th November 2022, 4:45 AM IST

Venue: Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe, Victoria

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

PS-W vs MR-W Form Guide

Perth Stadium: L-L-W-L-L

Melbourne Renegades: L-NR-L-L-W

PS-W vs MR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Amy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills and Teneale Peschel.

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Josie Dooley (wk), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Erica Kershaw, Sarah Coyte, Ella Hayward, Georgia Prestwidge, Rhiann O'Donnell and Shabnim Ismail.

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 53

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (12 matches, 434 runs, Average: 48.22)

Beth Mooney is the leading run-scorer in WBBL 2022 with 434 runs to her name. She is averaging nearly 50 at the top of the order with a strike rate in excess of 110. With Mooney in fine form of late, she is a must-have in your PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Courtney Webb (12 matches, 242 runs, Average: 26.89)

Courtney Webb has been the pick of the Renegades' batters this season, scoring 242 runs in the middle order. While her strike rate is on the lower side, Webb is capable of scoring runs at a fair rate. With Webb likely to bat in the top order, she is a good pick for your PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (13 matches, 251 runs, 9 wickets)

Hayley Matthews had a good outing against the Thunder, scoring 46 runs and picking up a wicket. The Windies all-rounder has some experience under her belt, having played in every franchise league there is on the circuit. With Matthews likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, she is a must-have in your PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (12 matches, 16 wickets, Average: 16.31)

Alana King has been impressive in this WBBL season, picking up 16 wickets at an average of 16.31. She has an economy of just 5.93, holding her in good stead. With King boasting of a batting strike rate of 174.36, she is another top pick in your PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

PS-W vs MR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine has blown hot and cold this season, scoring only 158 runs at an average of 14.36. She showed signs of returning to form in the previous game against the Stars, scoring 27 runs off 24 balls at the top of the order. With Devine capable of scoring big runs, she is a handy pick as captain or vice-captain in your PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews has been the Melbourne Renegades' top all-rounder this season with 251 runs and nine wickets. Matthews has a strike rate of 110 this season but has not been able to convert her starts into big scores. With Matthews due for a big performance, she is a top captaincy choice in your PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PS-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Beth Mooney 434 runs in 12 matches Courtney Webb 242 runs in 13 matches Sarah Coyte 2/12 in the previous match Alana King 16 wickets in 12 matches Sophie Devine 27(24) in the previous match

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 53

Chloe Piparo has had a decent campaign so far, scoring 174 runs in 11 innings. She scored 34 runs off 27 deliveries against the Stars in her previous outing. Piparo has a strike rate of nearly 100 and could be a game-changing selection in your PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this PS-W vs MR-W match, click here!

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Josie Dooley

Batters: Chloe Piparo, Courtney Webb, Amy Edgar

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Sophie Devine (c), Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Alana King

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Maddy Green, Chamari Athapaththu, Courtney Webb, Amy Edgar

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Ella Hayward, Sarah Coyte, Alana King

Poll : 0 votes