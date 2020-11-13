PS-W vs MR-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 14th, 2020

Match 33 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 has the Perth Scorchers Women taking on the Melbourne Renegades Women at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Saturday.

The Perth Scorchers have a new-look team this year, and they have impressed with eight points in eight games. They managed to do the double over the Sydney Sixers courtesy of Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine's exploits over the last week. Despite their bowling attack lacking in experience, the Scorchers have done well so far and will be eyeing a top-four finish in the WBBL.

Their opponents, the Melbourne Renegades, have been woeful this season with just one win in eight games. Despite having a star-studded batting lineup, the Renegades haven't clicked as a unit. Maitlan Brown's injury has not helped their cause, while only Rosemary Mair has impressed with the ball. Much is expected from the duo of Sophie Molineux and Molly Strano.

Although the Renegades are the clear underdogs heading into this fixture, they do possess the talent required to mount a comeback. With the likes of Lizelle Lee and Erin Fazackerley due to come good for the Renegades, the Scorchers will be careful not to get complacent.

With all to play for, we should be in for a cracking game between two very talented sides on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine, Megan Banting, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Down, Sarah Glenn, Emma King, Taneale Peschel

Melbourne Renegades Women

Amy Sattherthwaite, Makinley Blows, Rebecca Carter, Elly Donald, Josie Dooley, Erin Fazackerly, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee, Carly Leeson, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Courtney Webb and Amy Yates

Predicted Playing 11

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Nicole Bolton, Megan Banting, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Chloe Piparo, Lauren Down, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary and Taneale Peschel

Melbourne Renegades Women

Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Amy Sattherthwaite (C), Erin Fazackerly, Courtney Webb, Josie Dooley (WK), Molly Strano, Rosemary Mair, Carly Leeson, Courtney Neale and Rebecca Carter/Elly Donald

Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 33

Date: 14th November 2020, 6:45 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Showground Stadium is a competitive one, with something in it for everyone. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the powerplay, but the batters might still look to take the attack to them with the field restrictions in effect.

The spinners should also have a significant say in the proceedings, with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses. Both teams will ideally want to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a good total at this venue.

PS-W vs MR-W WBBL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Lee, A Sattherthwaite, C Piparo, E Fazackerley, S Molineux, S Devine, H Graham, N Bolton, S Glenn, R Mair and M Strano

Captain: L Lee, Vice-Captain: S Devine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Lee, A Sattherthwaite, C Piparo, L Down, S Molineux, S Devine, H Graham, N Bolton, S Glenn, C Leeson and M Strano

Captain: S Devine, Vice-Captain: S Molineux