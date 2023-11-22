PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 50

The 50th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will see Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) squaring off against Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) at the WACA Ground in Perth on Wednesday, November 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Perth Scorchers Women are currently placed second in the points table with eight wins in their last twelve matches. Melbourne Stars Women, on the other hand, are placed seventh with four wins in their last twelve matches.

Melbourne Stars Women will give it their all to win the match, but Perth Scorchers Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PS-W vs MS-W Match Details

The 50th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will be played on November 22 at the WACA Ground in Perth. The game is set to take place at 2:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PS-W vs MS-W, Match 50

Date and Time: 22nd November 2023, 2:40 PM IST

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Choosing bowlers and all-rounders is always preferable in women's matches.

PS-W vs MS-W Form Guide

PS-W - Won 8 of their last 12 matches

MS-W - Won 4 of their last 12 matches

PS-W vs MS-W Probable Playing XI

PS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Chloe Piparo, Amy Jones, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Ainsworth

MS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland (c), Sophie Reid (wk), Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Sasha Moloney, Milly Illingworth, Sophie Day

PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Mooney

B Mooney is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Jones is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Bouchier

S Dunkley and M Bouchier are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Darke played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Devine

S Devine and A Sutherland are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Capsey is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A King

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Day and A King. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Ainsworth is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PS-W vs MS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Devine

S Devine will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 1007 points in the last 12 matches.

A Sutherland

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Sutherland as she is top notch form both with bat and ball. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 1061 points in the last 12 matches.

5 Must-Picks for PS-W vs MS-W, Match 50

B Mooney

A Sutherland

S Devine

S Day

A King

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: M Bouchier

All-rounders: A Sutherland, S Devine, A Capsey, A Edgar, K Garth, N Sciver Brunt

Bowlers: S Day, A King, C Ainsworth

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney, A Jones

Batters: S Dunkley

All-rounders: A Sutherland, S Devine, A Capsey, A Edgar

Bowlers: S Day, A King, C Ainsworth, P Cleary