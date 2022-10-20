PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 11

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) will take on Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) in the 11th Women's Big Bash League (2022) WBBL game at the WACA in Perth on Thursday, October 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Perth Scorchers have been brilliant in WBBL 2022, winning both their games in a convincing manner. The likes of Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine have had to take a backseat, with the Scorchers' bowling attack impressing in both games.

While the Scorchers are eyeing their third win on the trot, they are up against a youthful Melbourne Stars side who have shown glimpses of their ability. The addition of Jemimah Rodrigues should bode well for them as they eye their first win of the season. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Perth.

PS-W vs MS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 11th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Perth Scorchers Women take on the Melbourne Stars Women at the WACA in Perth. The game is set to take place at 2:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PS-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 20th October 2022, 2:40 PM IST

Venue: WACA, Perth

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

PS-W vs MS-W Form Guide

Melbourne Stars: LL

Perth Scorchers: WW

PS-W vs MS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c&wk), Tess Flintoff, Sasha Maloney, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna and Sophie Day.

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo, Marizanne Kapp, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Piepa Cleary, Mathilda Carmichael and Taneale Peschel.

PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 11

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (2 matches, 57 runs, Average: 57.00)

Beth Mooney has started the WBBL 2022 season on a fine note, scoring 57 runs in two matches. She is one of the most prolific run-scorers in the world with an average in excess of 30. Given her ability to score big runs, Mooney is a must-have in your PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Jemimah Rodrigues (13 matches, 333 runs, Average: 27.75)

Jemimah Rodrigues is set to make her WBBL 2022 debut with the Melbourne Stars. She had a fine season last time around for the Renegades, scoring 333 runs at an average of 27.75. Jemimah was the top run-scorer in the Women's Asia Cup with 217 runs, making her a top pick for your PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Annabel Sutherland (2 matches, 53 runs, SR: 160.61)

Annabel Sutherland has been brilliant with the bat in WBBL 2022, scoring 53 runs in two matches. Her strike rate of 160.61 is among the highest in the tournament so far. Adding in her bowling prowess, Sutherland should be a top pick for your PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 6.40)

Alana King has hit the ground running this season, picking up five wickets in two matches. The leggie has been impressive all across the world, taking wickets for fun in The Hundred. With King capable of scoring quick runs down the order, she should be a fine pick for your PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

PS-W vs MS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland has been in fine form all season, scoring 289 runs in three WNCL matches at a strike rate of over 80. She has had a good start to the WBBL 2022 season with 53 runs in two matches. Given her all-round ability and form, Sutherland is a viable option as captain or vice-captain in your PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine has had a decent start to her WBBL campaign, scoring 48 runs and picking up two wickets. While her batting prowess is well-known on the women's circuit, Devine has conceded just 5.75 runs per over this season. With Devine due for a big score with the bat, she is a top captaincy choice for your PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PS-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Kim Garth 2/21 in the previous game Annabel Sutherland 53 runs in 2 matches Marizanne Kapp 4 wickets in 2 matches Beth Mooney 57 runs in 2 matches Alana King 5 wickets in 2 matches

PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 11

Maddy Green has been in fine form of late, scoring 47 runs in two matches in the tournament. She boasts a strike rate of 134.28, holding her in good stead. With the Melbourne Stars likely to deploy medium pace in the middle overs, Maddy Green could be a contest-winning selection for your PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Maddy Green, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (c), Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland (vc), Kim Garth

Bowlers: Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day

PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Maddy Green (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland (c)

Bowlers: Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Sasha Maloney

