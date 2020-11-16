PS-W vs MS-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 17th, 2020

Match 42 of WBBL 2020 has Perth Scorchers Women taking on Melbourne Stars Women, in a top-of-the-table clash at the Hurstville Oval on Tuesday.

The Stars have been the team to beat so far in the WBBL with six wins in seven completed games. Riding on the fortunes of Meg Lanning and Nat Sciver, the Stars have been absolutely brilliant with both bat and ball and are just one win away from qualification to the WBBL playoffs.

Their opponents, the Scorchers have also done well this WBBL season with five wins in eight completed games. Their captain Sophie Devine has starred with the bat once again with the duo of Beth Mooney and Nicole Bolton chipping in with vital contributions regularly.

Although only three points separate the two sides on the WBBL table, the Stars are the undoubted favourites for this game with a well-rounded squad in their roster. However, the Scorchers do have momentum on their side, which can be a great leveller in this much-awaited clash at the Hurstville Oval on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine, Megan Banting, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Down, Sarah Glenn, Emma King and Taneale Peschel.

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning, Katherine Brunt, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Mignon Du Preez, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland and Elyse Villani.

Predicted Playing 11

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Nicole Bolton, Megan Banting, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Chloe Piparo, Lauren Down, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary and Taneale Peschel.

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (C), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Nicole Faltum (WK), Sophie Day and Katherine Brunt/Holly Ferling

PS-W vs MS-W WBBL Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 42

Date: 17th November 2020, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

With this being the second WBBL game of the day at this venue, the pitch could be on the slower side. Although the ball should skid onto the bat initially, the spinners should come into play in the middle overs with strike rotation being key. The batters will look to hit straight considering the dimensions with a par score at this venue being around 140-150.

Both teams would ideally want to bat first upon winning the toss in what should be a cracking contest in Sydney

PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Mooney, M du Preez, E Villani, C Piparo, N Sciver, S Devine, H Graham, A Sutherland, A King, S Glenn and T Flintoff

Captain: B Mooney, Vice-Captain: N Sciver

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Banting, M du Preez, M Lanning, C Piparo, N Sciver, S Devine, H Graham, A Sutherland, A King, S Glenn and S Day

Captain: N Sciver, Vice-Captain: S Devine