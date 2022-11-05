PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 31

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) will take on Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) in the 31st Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at Lilac Hill Park in Perth on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Sydney Sixers are at the top of the points table at the time of writing, winning six out of their seven matches this season. While the likes of Alyssa Healy and Suzie Bates have delivered with the bat at times of need, it has been their bowling attack that has paved the way for a successful WBBL campaign so far.

However, they face the Perth Scorchers, who have lost just two out of their six matches this season. They have a top-heavy batting unit with a lot riding on the duo of Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney. With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, a cracking game beckons in Perth.

PS-W vs SS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 31st match of WBBL 2022 will see the Perth Scorchers Women take on the Sydney Sixers Women in Perth. The game is set to take place at 10:55 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PS-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 31

Date and Time: 5th November 2022, 10:55 AM IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

PS-W vs SS-W Form Guide

Sydney Sixers: W-L-W-W-W

Perth Scorchers: W-L-NR-L-W

PS-W vs SS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Suzie Bates, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Angelina Genford/Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle and Kate Peterson.

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo, Marizanne Kapp, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Piepa Cleary, Mathilda Carmichael and Taneale Peschel/Holly Ferling.

PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 31

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (6 matches, 159 runs, Average: 31.80)

Beth Mooney has been fairly decent this season, scoring 159 runs at an average of 31.80. However, she averages a whopping 46.18 with 35 50-plus scores in 109 innings. With Mooney due for a big knock for the Scorchers, she is a must-have in your PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Suzie Bates (7 matches, 208 runs, Average: 41.60)

Suzie Bates has been in fine form all year, impressing in the Hundred and in the ongoing WBBL. Bates has scored 208 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 41.60, including two fifties. Given her experience in the WBBL, Bates should be another good addition to your PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ashleigh Gardner (7 matches, 152 runs, 12 wickets)

Ashleigh Gardner has been brilliant with the bat in her last few outings with scores of 53 (37), 17 (10), and 43 (22). She has been one of the best bowlers in the tournament, picking up 12 wickets in seven matches. Given her all-round utility and form, she should be a fine addition to your PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (6 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 14.62)

Alana King has been decent with the ball for the Scorchers, picking up eight wickets in six matches. Although she has been a touch expensive at times, King has been the Scorchers' go-to bowler in the middle overs. With King striking at 163.64 with the bat this season, she is a handy selection for your PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

PS-W vs SS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner has been in fine form for the Sixers of late, winning the Player of the Match award in two out of the last three matches. While her bowling exploits have been outstanding, it is her strike rate of 142.06 with the bat that truly stands out. Given her form, Gardner should be a fine captaincy choice for your PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine is another elite all-rounder who is known for her big-hitting abilities in this format. Although Devine has only scored 70 runs in six innings, she boasts a WBBL career average and strike rate of 38.37 and 127.68, respectively. With Devine adding value with the ball as well, she should be a top option as captain or vice-captain in your PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PS-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Ashleigh Gardner 152 runs in 7 matches Sophie Ecclestone 13 wickets in 7 matches Marizanne Kapp 7 wickets in 6 matches Beth Mooney 159 runs in 6 matches Alana King 8 wickets in 6 matches

PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 31

Lilly Mills has been the surprise package for the Scorchers, picking up 10 wickets in six matches. She has complemented Alana King perfectly in the middle overs with her spin prowess. With the conditions and extra bounce likely to suit her, Mills is one to watch out for in the PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction teams.

PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Erin Burns

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner (vc)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Lilly Mills

PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Erin Burns

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (c), Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner (vc)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Lauren Cheatle

