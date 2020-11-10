PS-W vs SS-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 11th, 2020

Match 31 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 has the Perth Scorchers taking on the Sydney Sixers at the Blacktown International Sportspark on Wednesday.

The Sixers haven't missed a beat this season and have put in a couple of stunning performances with the bat in hand. They have lost only one out of their seven games so far and are well on course for a play-off finish. However, they come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss to the Scorchers, who have blown hot and cold this season.

The likes of Meg Lanning and Nat Sciver have shifted base to the Melbourne Stars to beef up their batting order. Despite these acquisitions, the opening pair of Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine have been the real stars, with the latter even scoring a hundred in the previous game against the Sydney Sixers. With six points in seven games, the Perth Scorchers would be eyeing a win in this fixture to keep pace with the Stars, who currently top the table.

The Scorchers have the opportunity to do the double over the Sixers, but they are in for a tough fight against Ellyse Perry and co with two valuable points up for grabs. With the likes of Alyssa Healy and Heather Graham taking to the field on Wednesday, we should be in for a brilliant game of T20 cricket in Sydney.

Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine, Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Down, Sarah Glenn, Beth Mooney, Heather Graham, Emma King, Teneale Peschel and Chloe Piparo

Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Erin Burns, Dane van Niekerk, Angela Reakes, Lisa Griffith, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Sarah Aley, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke and Emma Hughes

Predicted Playing 11

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Chloe Piparo, Lauren Down, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel and Piepa Claery

Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry (C), Alyssa Healy (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Angela Reakes, Lisa Griffith and Jodie Hicks

Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixer Women, Match 31

Date: 11th November 2020, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Pitch Report

An even contest between bat and ball awaits at the Blacktown International Sportspark on Wednesday. While there should be enough help on offer for the bowlers, the batters should feel comfortable once they get a hang of the surface.

The spinners should have a significant say in the proceedings, with the middle overs being crucial to both sides' fortunes. Both teams would look to bat first here, with anything above 145 being a competitive total.

PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Dane van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Sarah Glenn and Hayley Silver-Holmes

Captain: Sophie Devine, Vice-Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Megan Banting, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Dane van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Sarah Glenn and Hayley Silver-Holmes

Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine