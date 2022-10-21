PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 14

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) will take on Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) in the 14th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the WACA in Perth on Saturday, October 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

Perth Scorchers have started their defense of the WBBL trophy in fine fashion, winning three out of three so far. Their bowling attack has stepped up in all three matches, with Beth Mooney also starring with the bat.

The Thunder, meanwhile, are yet to win a game in WBBL 2022. They will bank on the likes of Amy Jones and Lea Tahuhu to step up in their pursuit of a win. While the reverse fixture saw the Scorchers decimate the Thunder, a competitive clash beckons at the WACA.

PS-W vs ST-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 14th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Perth Scorchers Women take on the Sydney Thunder Women at the WACA in Perth. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ST-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 22th October 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: WACA, Perth

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

PS-W vs ST-W pitch report for WBBL 2022

The pitch at the WACA is a competitive one, with bowlers expected to get some help off the surface. The pacers accounted for 12 out of 19 wickets in the previous match, indicating the nature of the surface. The powerplay phase had five wickets fall across both innings in the previous game. Chasing could be the preferred option, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 110

Average 2nd-innings score: 111

PS-W vs ST-W Form Guide

Sydney Thunder: LLL

Perth Scorchers: WWW

PS-W vs ST-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thundred injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes (c), Olivia Porter, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa and Sam Bates.

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo, Marizanne Kapp, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Piepa Cleary, Mathilda Carmichael and Taneale Peschel.

PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 14

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (3 matches, 92 runs, Average: 46.00)

Beth Mooney has started the season well with 92 runs in three matches. She averages 46 and comes into the game on the back of a player-of-the-match performance. She is known for her ability to score big runs, making her a must-have in your PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Phoebe Litchfield (28(21) in the previous match)

Phoebe Litchfield has scores of 28, two and 25 in her three outings in the WBBL so far. She has also impressed in the WNCL with a couple of big scores. With Litchfield due for a big score, she is a handy addition to your PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sophie Devine (3 matches, 3 wickets, ER: 5.36)

Sophie Devine has impressed with the ball, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.36. However, Devine's value lies in her batting prowess with a strike rate in excess of 120. With the conditions also suiting Devine, she should be a top choice for your PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 10.60)

Alana King has gotten off to a flying start in the WBBL, picking up five wickets in three matches. She averages just 10.60 with an economy rate of 4.42. With the leggie also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, King is another must-have in your PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

PS-W vs ST-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amy Jones

Amy Jones did not have the best of starts to her WBBL 2022 campaign, getting out for a duck against the Hobart Hurricanes. However, Jones was one of the top performers in The Hundred with 123 runs at a strike rate of 123. Given her experience and ability of playing pace well, Jones is a fine choice as captain in your PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine is a proven performer in the WBBL with over 3000 runs to her name at an average of 39.95. She also has a bowling average of 22.29, holding her in good stead. With the Perth Scorchers captain due for a big performance, she is a fine pick as captain or vice-captain in your PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PS-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Phoebe Litchfield 28(21) in the previous match Sammy Jo-Johnson 3/34 in the previous match Marizanne Kapp 5 wickets in 3 matches Beth Mooney 92 runs in 3 matches Alana King 5 wickets in 3 matches

PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 14

Tammy Beaumont has been in woeful form at the top of the order, unable to get going. She has struggled against swing early on, even getting out for one run to Marizanne Kapp. With the conditions helping swing bowlers, Beaumont could be a risky pick in your PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Amy Jones (vc)

Batters: Maddy Green, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (c), Marizanne Kapp, Sammy-Jo Johnson

Bowlers: Alana King, Belinda Vakarewa, Teneale Peschel

PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney (vc), Amy Jones

Batters: Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo, Phoebe Litchfield (c)

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Sammy-Jo Johnson

Bowlers: Alana King, Belinda Vakarewa, Lea Tahuhu

