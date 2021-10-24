PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Match 16

Perth Scorchers Women will take on Sydney Thunder Women in the 16th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 at the University Oval in Hobart on Sunday.

Perth Scorchers have had a wild ride in the WBBL 2021 so far. With one win, one loss and a game that ended without a result, they have three points to their name. They currently occupy the seventh position in the points table.

Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder lost their opening fixture against Adelaide Strikers, while their second game got washed out. They are rooted to the bottom of the points table.

PS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing 11s

PS-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham, Alana King, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts.

ST-W XI

Sammy Jo Johnson, Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Anika Learoyd, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Issy Wong, Emily Smith (wk), Samantha Bates.

Match Details

Match: PS-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2021, Match 16.

Date and Time: 24th October, 2021; 11:45 AM IST.

Venue: University Oval, Hobart.

Pitch Report

The track here is expected to get slower as the game progresses. So batting first should be the ideal choice for both teams.

Today’s PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney has been an extremely reliable top-order batter for Australia Women over the years. She likes to be aggressive right from the start. Mooney scored 40 runs in the opening game against Brisbane.

Batters

Smriti Mandhana is a dynamic opener who has shown her class and ability with some majestic innings for India Women. She’ll be looking for a big knock in this game.

All-rounders

Sophie Devine is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. Devine is yet to take charge in the competition, but has done reasonably well so far. She can be considered as a good captaincy choice for your PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma is yet to take the league by storm. She picked up just one wicket in the first match,

Bowlers

A King will be expected to lead the line with the ball for her side. She has picked up three wickets in two games this tournament.

Five best players to pick in PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team

Alana King (PS-W) – 134 points.

Heather Graham (PS-W) – 130 points.

Lilly Mills (PS-W) – 117 points.

Sophie Devine (PS-W) – 112 points.

Beth Mooney (PS-W) – 67 points.

Key stats for PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team

Alana King: 3 wickets.

Heather Graham: 23 runs and 2 wickets.

Lilly Mills: 3 wickets.

Sophie Devine: 37 runs and 2 wickets.

Beth Mooney: 40 runs.

PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Today

PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Mooney, C Atapattu, C Piparo, C Hall, S Mandhana, H Graham, S Devine, D Sharma, A King, L Mills, L Smith.

Captain: S Devine. Vice-Captain: H Graham.

PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Mooney, C Atapattu, C Piparo, C Hall, S Mandhana, H Graham, S Devine, S Jo Johnson, A King, L Mills, L Smith.

Captain: S Jo-Johnson. Vice-Captain: B Mooney.

Edited by Bhargav