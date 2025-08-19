PSA vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 21

The 21st match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will feature Perth Scorchers Academy (PSA) against Melbourne Stars Academy (MSA) at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin on Wednesday, August 20. Before this exciting game, here's everything you need to know about the PSA vs MSA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Perth Scorchers Academy have won two of their last four matches, with their most recent game ending in a 6-wicket loss to Adelaide Strikers Academy. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars Academy have secured two wins out of their last three games. Their latest victory was against Nepal by 31 runs.

Both teams will look to win today's match and top the points table.

PSA vs MSA Match Details

The 21st match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will be played on August 20 at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PSA vs MSA, 21st Match

Date and Time: 20th August 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin is well-balanced, offering an equal opportunity for both batters and bowlers. The last match played there was between Chicago Kingsmen and Pakistan A, where a total of 343 runs were scored with 13 wickets falling wickets.

PSA vs MSA Form Guide

PSA - Won two of their last four matches

MSA - Won two of their last three matches

PSA vs MSA Probable Playing XI

PSA Playing XI

No injury updates

Baxter Holt (wk), Jayden Goodwin, Teague Wyllie, Sam Fanning (c), Joel Curtis, Nick Hobson, Matthew Spoors, Corey Rocchiccioli, Albert Esterhuysen, Matthew Kelly, Brody Couch

MSA Playing XI

No injury updates

Sam Harper (c), Liam Blackford (wk), Jonathan Merlo, Tom Fraser Rogers, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Christian Howe, Hamish McKenzie, Doug Warren, Cameron McClure, Max Birthisel

PSA vs MSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Harper

S Harper is undoubtedly the top wicket-keeper choice for today's game. He is in excellent form and scoring heavily in almost every domestic match. He has scored 95 runs in the last three matches. J Curtis is another solid wicket-keeper option for today's tense game.

Batters

T Fraser Rogers

B Macdonald and T Fraser Rogers are the top choices for today's Dream11 team. T Fraser Rogers is in fantastic form and has been consistently scoring runs in domestic leagues. He scored 229 runs in the last three matches. T Wyllie is another solid batter for today's game.

All-rounders

M Kelly

M Spoors and M Kelly are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Kelly will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has scored 23 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last three matches. K Critchell is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

D Warren

The top bowlers selected for today's Dream11 team are C Rocchiccioli and D Warren. Both can take many wickets at this venue. D Warren is in excellent form and expected to take numerous wickets in today's match, having taken 4 wickets in the last three games. A Esterhuysen is another strong bowler for today's match.

PSA vs MSA match captain and vice-captain choices

T Fraser Rogers

T Fraser Rogers is a key pick from Melbourne Stars Academy as the pitch is expected to favor both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in excellent form. He has scored 229 runs in the last three matches.

M Kelly

M Kelly is one of the top picks from the Perth Scorchers Academy squad. He is in excellent form and is ready to perform well again at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and remains in peak condition. He has taken 8 wickets and scored 23 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PSA vs MSA, 21st Match

S Harper

T Fraser Rogers

M Kelly

B Macdonald

A Esterhuysen

Perth Scorchers Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to form a team with that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Perth Scorchers Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Harper, J Curtis

Batters: T Wyllie, B Macdonald, T Fraser Rogers

All-rounders: M Kelly, M Spoors

Bowlers: A Esterhuysen, D Warren, C Rocchiccioli, A Anlezark

Perth Scorchers Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Harper

Batters: J Merlo, B Macdonald, T Fraser Rogers

All-rounders: M Kelly, M Spoors

Bowlers: A Esterhuysen, D Warren, C Rocchiccioli, A Anlezark, L Holt

