PSC vs QPCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report Trinidad T20 2022, Match 11

Preysal SC (PSC) will take on QPCC I (QPCC) in the 11th match of the Trinidad T20 2022 at the National Cricket Centre in Trinidad on Tuesday.

QPCC have had a successful tournament so far, winning their last two games against QPCC II and Powergen Penal SC. Their strong batting lineup has been an asset for them, and the team expects them to deliver once more.

Meanwhile, Preysal SC won their previous game by eight runs over QPCC II after losing their opening game to Powergen Penal SC. They will look to maintain their current form in the upcoming fixtures.

PSC vs QPCC Probable Playing XIs

PSC

Denesh Ramdin (c&wk), Kamil Pooran, Crystian Thurton, Ravi Rampaul, Strassark Sankar, Saiba Batoosingh, Mark Deyal, Vishan Jagessar, Navin Bidaisee, Rakesh Maharaj, Sanjiv Gooljar

QPCC

Araujo (wk), Jyd Goolie, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Yannic Khary Pierre (c), Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles, Darren Bravo, Isaiah Rajah, Jeremy Cariah, Christopher Vincent

Match Details

Match: PSC vs QPCC, Trinidad T20 2022, Match 11.

Date and Time: May 10, 2022; 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Centre, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The track at Trinidad's National Cricket Centre appears to be batting-friendly. The ball could move around a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient early on. Anything above 160 runs could be a par score.

Today’s PSC vs QPCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Denesh Ramdin: He went out on a duck after a rare failure in his previous outing. He has the ability to come back stronger and will look to do so in the upcoming games.

Batters

Darren Bravo: He has dominated with the bat and the ball so far, scoring 85 runs at an average of 85 and picking up one wicket in two games. Bravo is a must-have for your PSC vs QPCC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Vishan Jagesaar: He has enjoyed success with both the bat and ball so far in the competition, scoring 71 runs at an average of 35.50 and taking one wicket in two games. That makes him a must-have in your PSC vs QPCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ravi Rampaul: He is an experienced and PSC-leading bowler. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 12 in two games.

3 best players to pick in PSC vs QPCC Dream11 prediction team

Tion Webster (QPCC): 84 points.

Mark Deyal (PSC): 101 points.

Christopher Vincent (QPCC): 100 points.

Key stats for PSC vs QPCC Dream11 prediction team

Yannic Cariah: Five wickets in two games; bowling average: 5.60.

Rakesh Mahraj: Three wickets in two games; bowling average: 16.66.

Crystian Thurton: 49 runs in two games; batting average: 24.50

PSC vs QPCC Dream11 Prediction

PSC vs QPCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denesh Ramdin, Darren Bravo, Isaiah Rajah, Kamil Pooran, Jeremy Cariah, Vishan Jagessar, Christopher Vincent, Rakesh Maharaj, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Sanjiv Gooljar

Captain: Vishan Jagessar | Vice-captain: Darren Bravo.

PSC vs QPCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denesh Ramdin, Darren Bravo, Isaiah Rajah, Navin Bidaisee, Jeremy Cariah, Vishan Jagessar, Christopher Vincent, Rakesh Maharaj, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Sanjiv Gooljar

Captain: Jeremy Cariah | Vice-captain: Denesh Ramdin.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee