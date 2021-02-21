3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 match

In the 3rd match of Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021), Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Islamabad United will be captained by Shadab Khan, the bowling all-rounder.

The Islamabad outfit has the likes of Alex Hales, Paul Stirling and Phil Salt as overseas explosive batting stars.

They also have in-form Hasan Ali, who will be leading their pace attack alongside USA speedster Ali Khan.

Multan Sultans will be playing with a new skipper this season - Mohammad Rizwan.

The wicketkeeper-batsman took over captaincy from Shan Masood and will be eager to prove his worth both as batsman and captain in the ongoing edition of the PSL.

Sultans have some big names like Chris Lynn, Shahid Afridi, and Imran Tahir on their side.

Usman Qadir, the spin bowler, will be one of the players to watch out for in this contest, keeping Karachi’s tricky pitch in mind.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's PSL match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

#3 Shadab Khan

New Zealand v Pakistan - T20 Game 3

Shadab Khan, the Islamabad United captain, is one of the players to watch out for in this contest.

The talented leg-spinner can turn the game upside down in a matter of seconds and it is advisable to pick him as one of your team’s multipliers.

What makes Shadab more impressive is he is capable of hitting some big shots in the death overs with his willow.

His most recent outing came against New Zealand and he was decent enough with the bat but failed with the ball.

He usually bats in the middle order and gets to bowl his four-over quota, making him a brilliant multiplier option.

#2 Alex Hales

BBL - Strikers v Thunder

Destructive opener Alex Hales is one of the primary choices to pick as your captain or vice-captain in the Dream11 fantasy team.

He was in brilliant form in the recently concluded Big Bash League 2020-21.

He smashed 543 runs in 15 innings in the BBL season at an impressive strike-rate of 161.6.

The England opener will be representing Islamabad United this PSL season.

His ability to dominate the opposition bowlers right from the start makes him a dangerous batsman.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan

New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd Test: Day 2

Mohammad Rizwan is the most consistent batsman for Pakistan after Babar Azam in the current national set-up.

He was in top-class form in the recently concluded South Africa T20I series. He took up the opener's role and perfectly portrayed it.

Before the start of this PSL season, Rizwan was drafted to the Multan Sultans team and he replaced Shan Masood as the team skipper for the sixth season.

He has 400 runs in 24 innings in PSL history. Rizwan, the keeper-batsman can even give some valuable points from behind the stumps.

His current form makes him the most suitable option to captain or vice-captain your Dream11 team for today's PSL match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.