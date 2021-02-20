3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's KAR vs QUE PSL 2021 match

In Match 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, the Karachi Kings take on the Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi.

All matches of the 2021 edition of the league will take place at a single venue to curb the spread of COVID-19. Both teams will look to kickstart their campaign on a bright note.

Led by Babar Azam, Karachi Kings are all set to defend their PSL title. The club retained their core squad with hardly a few new faces for the upcoming season. With the likes of Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Amir, and Colin Ingram in their ranks, they will be the favorites to lift the trophy for the second consecutive season.

A few youngsters were roped in by the Kings during the PSL Draft. They would be eager to go out on the pitch and give the Karachi-based franchise their best shot.

Quetta Gladiators too have retained their core squad. The team's strength is its explosive batting order, which consists of the likes of Chris Gayle, Ben Cutting, Azam Khan, Faf du Plessis, and Tom Banton.

The onus will be on the batsmen to build on the team's total and guide them to victory in PSL 2021. Two valuable points are up for grabs, and neither team will want to lose it.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's PSL match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

#3 Ben Cutting

Ben Cutting adds decent value to your Dream11 team as he can fetch you points by delivering with the bat and the ball.

The Australian all-rounder had a good BBL 2020/21 campaign, where he shone with the bat. He was a key middle-order batsman for the Sydney Thunder side and was assigned the finisher's role in several games.

There wasn't much need of him to bowl in the last season of PSL but he can rattle a few quick wickets and break partnerships when required.

#2 Chris Gayle

The 'Universe Boss' is a must-pick in your Dream11 team, considering the experience he carries on his back. Chris Gayle's presence in the team adds a lot of value and boosts the morale of Quetta's batting lineup.

Gayle struggled in the recently-concluded Abu Dhabi T10 League with hardly a few good knocks for his side. Though he wasn't in fine form, he's expected to go big in the opening game of the PSL as he's available only for the first few games of the season.

#1 Babar Azam

Pakistan and Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam should find a place for himself in your Dream11 team.

Babar led the Karachi Kings to the PSL crown in the 2020 edition and could be on his way to get another one for the Karachi-based franchise. He was phenomenal in the previous edition and led from the front as a captain.

Babar Azam has the ability to upset the opponent on any given day with one good performance. If he manages to take time and settle down, he'll surely get big runs on the board for his team.