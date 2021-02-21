3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's LAH vs PES PSL 2021 match

Match 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 sees the Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.

PSL 2020 finalists Lahore Qalandars have a partially revamped squad with several new additions to the team. They have bolstered their spin department with the addition of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. And while they failed to retain Chris Lynn, the Qalandars managed to retain the services of wicket-keeper batsman Ben Dunk, who was phenomenal last season with the bat and behind the stumps too.

The Qalandars will bank on their batting unit, consisting of the likes of Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, and David Wiese.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are expected to miss the service of captain Wahab Riaz. As per reports, he tested positive for COVID-19, and might miss the first few games.

The Peshawar-based club roped in Afghan mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The Daren Sammy-coached side have a deep batting lineup and the onus will be on them to score runs in bulk.

Their batting lineup includes Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Sherfane Rutheford, and Ravi Bopara. With two strong batting lineups meeting each other on Sunday, one can expect a high-scoring encounter.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's PSL match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

3. Ben Dunk

Ben Dunk will be eager to emulate his heroics in PSL 2021

Advertisement

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Dunk is a must-pick for your Dream11 team. He scored 300 runs in the previous edition of the league, with a strike rate over 167.

The 33-year-old played a crucial role in guiding his team to the PSL 2020 final, and will look to repeat his heroics in the ongoing edition of the league as well. Dunk could make for an interesting choice for the captain or vice-captain's role on your Dream11 team.

2. Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammed Hafeez shows off his individual awards in England.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez can be a match-winner for any side he plays for. Time and again, he has shown the need for a senior player in the lineup.

Hafeez is currently in excellent form with the bat and could go on to score plenty of runs for his team in the PSL. Though his bowling has not been up to the mark in recent times, he could be used as a part-time spinner who could pitch in a few overs if really required.

1. Rashid Khan

Advertisement

Rashid Khan in action during the BBL.

Number 1 T20I bowler Rashid Khan should find a place for himself in your Dream11 team for today's PSL match.

The young leg-spinner has not only picked up wickets but has delivered economical spells too over the last few years. Considering his performances in the shorter format, he's the most suitable candidate to captain or vice-captain your Dream11 team for the first PSL game of Sunday.

Moreover, the player will look to give his best as he'll be available only for the first few games of PSL 2021 before returning to his national side against Zimbabwe in the UAE.