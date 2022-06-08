PSM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 1

The PSM-XI (PSM) will face the Ajman Heroes (AJH) in the first match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah.

Ajman Heroes had a successful season in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, qualifying for the playoffs but falling to Fair Deal Defenders by 22 runs in the quarter final-2. They will aim to go the distance with players like Khalid Shah, Faisal Baig, and Adnan Arif in their ranks.

Meanwhile, PSM-XI are also a strong side that features some experienced players such as Adnan Khan, Jeevan Gangadharan, and Zahir Siddiqui. Both teams will look to start off their seasons with a win on Wednesday.

PSM vs AJH Probable Playing 11 Today

PSM XI

Dawood Ejaz (wk), Adnan Khan, Jeevan Gangadharan, Qamar Awan, Amer Hamza, Abdullah Azhar, Zahir Siddiqui, Ali Afridi, Gulraiz Yasin, Muktiar Ahmad, Raja Farzan Khan.

AJH XI

Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Khalid Shah (wk), Faizan Sheikh, Faisal Baig, Adnan Arif, Nasir Aziz, Wajahat Rasool, Mohammed Ajmal, Charith Nirmal, Sheldon Dcruz, Nav Pabreja

Match Details

PSM vs AJH, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 8th June 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has proven to be an excellent batting surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. As both teams will look to chase after winning the toss, the pitch should not change significantly throughout the game.

Today’s PSM vs AJH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Khalid Shah: Khalid batted well in the Sharjah T10 tournament, scoring useful runs in the middle order. He has scored 116 runs at an impressive average of 29 in four games.

Batter

Adnan Khan: Adnan is one of Ajman Heroes' top players, capable of scoring quick runs and clearing the boundary freely. He has 995 runs at an average of 39.80 and eight wickets in 37 games, making him an excellent addition to your PSM vs AJH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ameer Hamza: Hamza is one of the top all-rounders in the competition and has a good amount of experience in the format. He has 5806 runs at an average of 36.29 and 108 wickets in 217 games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowler

Ali Afridi: Ali Afridi is a strike bowler who will likely lead his team's bowling attack. His ability to swing the new ball and mix in some variations makes him a valuable addition to your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in PSM vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

Abdullah Azhar (PSM)

Faizan Sheikh (AJH)

Gulraiz Yasin (PSM)

Mohammed Ajmal (AJH)

Qamar Awan (PSM)

Important stats for PSM vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

Adnaan Khan: 3161 runs and two wickets in 131 games; batting average: 27.97

Faizan Sheikh: 57 runs in five games; batting average: 14.25

Nasir Aziz: 82 runs and three wickets in five games; batting average: 27.30

PSM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

PSM vs AJH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khalid Shah, Adnan Khan, Faizan Sheikh, Jeevan Gangadharan, Nasir Ajiz, Ibthisam Sait, Ameer Hamza, Adnan Arif, Mohammed Ajmal, A Afridi, Mohammad Ahmad

Captain: Ameer Hamza. Vice-captain: Ibthisam Sait.

PSM vs AJH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Adnan Khan, Faizan Sheikh, Jeevan Gangadharan, Nasir Ajiz, Ibthisam Sait, Ameer Hamza, Adnan Arif, Charith Nirmal, A Afridi, Mohammad Ahmad

Captain: Ameer Hamza. Vice-captain: Adnan Arif.

