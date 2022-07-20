PSM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Plate Final

PSM-XI (PSM) will clash against Ajman Heroes (AJH) in the Plate Final of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Ajman Heroes are coming off a six-wicket victory over the Rajkot Thunder in the plate semi-finals, which was their first win of the tournament after losing two and drawing one. Their bowlers did an outstanding job, restricting Rajkot Thunders to 77 runs. Ankur Sangwan and Nasir Aziz each took two wickets, with Mohammed Ajmal taking three.

PSM-XI, meanwhile, defeated Hemnet Properties in the plate semi-finals, with top order batters Dawood Ejaz and Abdullah Azhar shining.

Both teams will be looking for a victory to take home the plate trophy and end their campaign on a high note.

PSM vs AJH Probable Playing XIs

PSM XI

Abdullah Azhar (c), Abdul Hafiz Afridi, Ali Afridi, Dawood Ejaz, Farzan Raja, Saif Butt, Zeeshan Akmal, Haseeb Ur Rehman (wk), Mobeen Khadim, Abid Chaudhary, Asfand Yar

AJH XI

Adnan Arif (c), Ankur Sangwan, Faizan Sheikh, Mohammed Ajmal, Nasir Aziz, Wajahat Rasool, Sanchit Sharma, Sagar Kalyan, Sultan Ahmed, Rahul Chopra (wk), Muhammad Uzair

Match Details

Match: PSM vs AJH, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match Plate Final.

Date and Time: July 20, 2022; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has noticeably favored bowlers in recent matches. While the slowness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to shift gears. Anything above 150 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today’s PSM vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dawood Ejaz: Dawood Ejaz had an outstanding game the night before, scoring 54 runs at a strike rate of 245.45, including four fours and five sixes. He is a safe bet behind the stumps.

Batters

Sagar Kalyan: Sagar Kalyan has had a mediocre season so far, scoring 51 runs in three games at an average of 17.00. However, he is a dependable batter, making him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Abdullah Azhar: Abdullah Azhar has so far pleased everyone with his all-round performance, scoring 144 runs at an excellent average of 72.00 and taking three wickets in four games. He could be a valuable pick for your PSM vs AJH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ankur Sangwan: Ankur Sangwan is AJH's leading wicket-taker in the Bukhatir T10, having taken five wickets at an average of 14.60 in four games. He is undoubtedly a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top 3 players to pick in PSM vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

Sanchit Sharma (AJH): 78 points

Zeeshan Akmal (PSM): 118 points

Rahul Chopra (AJH): 186 points

Key stats for PSM vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

Farzan Raja - Four wickets in two games; bowling average: 7.50.

Mohammed Ajmal - Five wickets in four games; bowling average: 11.60.

Nasir Aziz - Five wickets in four games; bowling average: 10.80.

PSM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

PSM vs AJH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Adnan Arif, Zeeshan Akmal, Nasir Aziz, Mohammed Ajmal, Abdullah Azhar, Abdul Hafiz Afridi, Farzan Raja, Saif Butt, Ankur Sangwan

Captain: Abdullah Azhar. Vice Captain: Mohammed Ajmal.

PSM vs AJH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Adnan Arif, Zeeshan Akmal, Nasir Aziz, Mohammed Ajmal, Abdullah Azhar, Abdul Hafiz Afridi, Farzan Raja, Saif Butt, Ankur Sangwan

Captain: Abdullah Azhar. Vice Captain: Nasir Aziz.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far