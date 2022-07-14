PSM vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, 15th Match

PSM will take on Brother Gas (BG) in the 15th match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

One of the T10 league's strongest teams this season, PSM beat Hement Properties by 48 runs in their last game. Brother Gas, meanwhile, are having an up-and-down campaign. Although they were beaten by Future Mattress by five wickets in their first game, they rallied to beat DCC Starlets in their next outing.

Brother Gas will look to keep their winning ways going, but PSM are a superior team and expected to beat them.

PSM vs BG Probable Playing XIs

PSM

Dawood Ejaz (wk), Qamar Awan, Mohammed Adnan-Khan, Zeeshan Akmal, Gulraiz Yasin, Abdul Afridi, Abdullah Azhar, Mubeen Khadim, Jordan Samuel, Irshad Hussain, Ali Afridi.

BG

Umer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Laxman Manjrekar, Jiju Janardhanan, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Tanvir Javed, Shazaib Khan, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Azhar, Usman Khan, Nasir Faraz.

Match Details

Match: PSM vs BG, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 15.

Date and Time: July 14, 2022; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, making it easy for batters to score runs. Typically, games played here see scores of 100 or more, as was the case in the first two games.

Another high-scoring game is on the cards, as pacers tend to struggle with the new ball. Considering that bowling is easier in the first innings, both teams would like to attempt to chase on winning the toss.

PSM vs BG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

The best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 fantasy team is, without a doubt, H Ur Rehman, who has excelled in his previous games. He could fetch additional points for catches and stumping. D Ejaz is another good pick.

Batters

For the Dream11 fantasy team for this game, U Khan and Q Awan are the two top batters to select. Another excellent selection would be J Janardhanan. U Khan smashed 135 runs off just 40 deliveries in the last game against DCC Starlets.

All-rounders

L Manjrekar and Abdul Afridi bat in the top order and also finish their allotted number of overs, they are good all-rounder choices in the Dream11 fantasy team for this game. A Azhar is another good choice.

Bowlers

R Farzan and M Farhan are the top picks for today's Dream11 fantasy team. Both have bowled superbly in their recent games and are expected to continue here. S Manshad is another good choice.

Top three players to pick in PSM vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Q Awan (PSM)

U Khan (BG)

L Manjrekar (BG)

PSM-XI vs Brother Gas: Key stats for Dream11 team

Q Awan - 51 runs

Abdul Afridi - 26 runs and two wickets

U Khan - 144 runs.

PSM-XI vs Brother Gas Dream11 Prediction (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Ur Rehman, Q Awan, U Khan, J Janardhanan, U Farooq, L Manjrekar, A Azhar, A Afridi, S Manshad, R Farzan, M Azhar.

Captain: U Khan. Vice Captain: L Manjrekar.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Ur Rehman, Q Awan, U Khan, M Afzal, U Farooq, L Manjrekar, A Azhar, A Afridi, S Manshad, R Farzan, M Azhar.

Captain: U Khan. Vice Captain: A Azhar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far