PSM vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague match - May 6, 2021

In the 13th match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament, the Prague Spartans Mobilizers will take on the Brno Raiders at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers are winless in the tournament so far after playing three matches. Their last defeat came against the Prague CC Kings, whom they lost to by a whopping margin of 72 runs. The Mobilizers will look to snatch a win when they take on the Raiders in the upcoming match.

Brno Raiders started the tournament on a disastrous note by losing both their matches. They are coming off a seven-wicket loss to Prague CC Kings in their previous encounter. However, the Raiders will hope for a turnaround in fortunes going into their next match.

Squads to choose from

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Mani Paduru, Naveen Purandhar, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Siddharth Sharma, Vineet Mahajan, Ashok Somireddy, Nokul Namburi, Kapil Kumar, Prasad Ramachandran, Suresh Kuramboyina, Vijay Karthikeyan, Al Mahmud, Santosh Reddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda, Arun Natarajan, Sarthak Bhatta, Vatsal Kansara

Brno Raiders

Amit Vyas, Antony Francis Jayarat, Ashish Matta, Chirag Kheradiya, Hari Krishna Pitta, Naveen Joseph, Praveen Prasad, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Aamir Husain, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Arun Vasudevan, Cecil Sundaram, Deelan Vadher, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Kushal Mishra, Piyush Tripathi, Saqib Sadiq, Suresh Ramarao, Muhammad Ansar, Sureshkumar Nagaraj

Probable Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Suresh Kuramboyina(c), Ashok Somireddy, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Vatsal Kansara(wk), Arun Natarajan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda, Gokul Namburi, Santosh Reddy, Prasad Ramachandran, Al Mahmud

Brno Raiders

Arunkumar Vasudevan(c), Aamir Husain, Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Muhammad Ansar(wk), Ashish Matta, Hari Krishna Pitta, Raghavendra Singh, Suresh Ramarao, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Kushal Mishra

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Brno Raiders, Match 13

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 6th May, 12:30 PM

Pitch report

The surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground is going to vastly assist batsmen, with bowlers getting a little bit of help in the middle and death overs. Batsmen are expected to start the proceedings on an impressive note with less lateral movement on offer.

ECS T10 Prague 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PSM vs BRD)

PSM vs BRD Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ashish Matta, Naveen Joseph, Al Mahmud, Arun Konda, Santosh Reddy, Prasad Ramachandran, Suresh Ramarao, Ashok Somireddy, Raghavendra Singh

Captain: Vaibhav Naukudkar Vice-captain: Al Mahmud

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ashish Matta, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Arun Konda, Aamir Husain, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Santosh Reddy, Prasad Ramachandran, Suresh Ramarao, Ashok Somireddy

Captain: Prasad Ramachandran Vice-captain: Arun Konda