PSM vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 5

PSM-XI (PSM) will take on Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the fifth match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

After outstanding performances in the T20 league, both clubs will compete in their first games of the Bukhatir T10 league. Colatta Chocolates were crowned the winner of the Bukhatir T20 League. They won their final plate match against Rajkot Thunder by 60 runs.

PSM-XI, on the other hand, lost their semi-final match to Future Mattress by seven wickets.

While PSM-XI will give everything they've got to win the opening game and get the tournament off to a good start, Colatta Chocolates are a comparatively superior team. Colatta Chocolates are predicted to win the match.

PSM vs COL Probable Playing XI

PSM Playing XI

Dawood Ejaz (wk), Qamar Awan, Mohammed Adnan-Khan, Jeevan Gangadharan, Abid Chaudhary, Ameer Hamza, Abdullah Azhar, Wajahat Butt-I, Mobeen Khadim, Irshad Hussain, Ali Afridi

COL Playing XI

Hari Prasanth (wk), Nikhil Srinivasan, Janaka Chaturanga, Vishnu Ramesh, Laxman Sreekumar, Shyam Ramesh, Renjith Mani, Akhil Das, Rizwan Sabir, Arjun Rajan, Abdul Safar

Match Details

PSM vs COL, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: July 05, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium's pitch is batting-friendly. The matches on this pitch are usually high-scoring, like in the first two matches, where all four teams scored 100+ scores.

Fans can expect another high-scoring match with pacers being a little more effective with the new ball. Both teams would like to chase the target with the dew setting in in the second half of the game.

PSM vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for the current Dream11 team is without a doubt H Prasanth, who has excelled in the Bukhatir T20 League. He will additionally score points for catches. D Ejaz is another good pick but requires more credit.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, N Srinivasan and M Adnan are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is Q Awan. N Srinavasan was a standout performer in the Bukhatir T20 competition and is a solid choice for captain.

All-rounders

L Sreekumar and A Hamza are batting in the top order and finishing their allotted number of overs. Hence, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is R Mani.

Bowlers

R Farzan and M Singh are the top picks among bowlers for today's Dream11 team. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the last overs. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is M Zeeshan.

Top players to pick in PSM vs COL Dream11 prediction team

A Hamza (PSM)

L Sreekumar (COL)

N Srinavasan (COL)

PSM-XI vs Colatta Chocolates Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Prasanth, N Srinavasan, J Chaturanga, Q Awan, M Adnan, R Mani, L Sreekumar, A Hamza, M Zeeshan, M Singh, R Farzan

Captain: M Adnan Vice Captain: L Sreekumar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: D Ejaz, N Srinavasan, J Chaturanga, Q Awan, M Adnan, R Mani, L Sreekumar, A Hamza, S Butt, M Singh, R Farzan

Captain: M Adnan Vice Captain: A Hamza

