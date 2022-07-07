PSM vs HEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 9

PSM-XI (PSM) will take on Hement Properties (HEP) in the ninth match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams haven't had a great start to the T10 tournament since they both lost their first match. Hement Properties lost their first to DCC Starlets by 52 runs, while PSM-XI lost their first match to Colatta Chocolates by 87 runs.

While Hement Properties will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, PSM-XI are a relatively better team. PSM-XI are expected to win the match.

PSM vs HEP Probable Playing XI

PSM Playing XI

Dawood Ejaz (wk), Qamar Awan, Mohammed Adnan-Khan, Zeeshan Akmal, Gulraiz Yasin, Abdul Afridi, Abdullah Azhar, Mubeen Khadim, Jordan Samuel, Irshad Hussain, Ali Afridi

HEP Playing XI

Saqib Ashraf, Moeez Waqar, Rishabh Khare, Haroon Altaf (wk), Ankit Sharma, Muhammad Farhan, Krishnan Balasubrama, Rakesh Rawat, Amit Negi, Taha Ahmed, Furqan Shafi

Match Details

PSM vs HEP, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: July 07, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium's pitch is batting-friendly, where batters should find it easy to score runs. The matches on this wicket are usually high-scoring, like in the first two matches, where all four teams scored 100+ scores.

Fans can expect another high-scoring match. Both teams would like to chase the target as bowling is relatively easier in the first innings.

PSM vs HEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for the current Dream11 team is without a doubt H Altaf, who has excelled in the Bukhatir T20 League. He will additionally score points for catches. D Ejaz is another good pick but requires more credits.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, R Rawat and Q Awan are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is Z Akmal. Q Awan smashed 40 runs in just 30 balls and also bowled two overs.

All-rounders

As M Waqar and Abdul Afridi are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is A Azhar.

Bowlers

K Balasubrama and M Farhan are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the last innings. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is T Ahmed.

Top players to pick in PSM vs HEP Dream11 prediction team

Q Awan (PSM)

M Waqar (HEP)

Abdul Afridi (PSM)

PSM-XI vs Hement Properties: Important stats for Dream11 team

Q Awan - 40 runs

Abdul Afridi - Six runs and one wicket

K Balasubrama - Two wickets

PSM-XI vs Hement Properties Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: D Ejaz, H Altaf, R Rawat, Q Awan, Z Akmal, Abdul Afridi, M Waqar, A Azhar, M Farhan, K Balasubrama, T Ahmed

Captain: Abdul Afridi Vice Captain: Q Awan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: D Ejaz, H Altaf, R Rawat, Q Awan, M Adnan, Abdul Afridi, M Waqar, A Azhar, M Farhan, K Balasubrama, Ali Afridi

Captain: Q Awan Vice Captain: Abdul Afridi

