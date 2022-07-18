PSM vs HEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Plate Semi-final 1 

PSM-XI (PSM) will take on Hement Properties (HEP) in the Plate Semi-final 1 of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams are coming off defeats and will look to advance further in the tournament with a win here. The two teams have played one game against each other this season, with the PSM-XI taking the lead.

Hement Properties had their worst season, finishing last in the points table, while the PSM-XI finished ninth.

For PSM-XI, Abdul Hafiz Afridi, Ali Afridi, and Zeeshan Akmal are key players, while for HEP, Muhammad Faraz, Rajeev Dudeja and Harish Chandrasekaran will look to play key roles.

PSM vs HEP Probable Playing XIs

PSM XI

Abdullah Azhar (c), Abdul Hafiz Afridi, Ali Afridi, Irshad Hussain, Jordan Samuel, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Zeeshan Akmal, Haseeb Ur Rehman (wk), Mobeen Khadim, Abid Chaudhary, Asfand Yar

HEP XI

Amjad Igbal, Harish Chandrasekaran, Haroon Altaf (wk), Krishnan Balasubrama, Muhammad Faraz, Rajeev Dudeja (c), Rakesh Rawat, Taha Ahmed, Furqan Shafique, Rishabh Khare, Amit Negi

Match Details

Match: PSM vs HEP, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match Plate Semi-final 1.

Date and Time: July 18, 2022; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is likely to have a decent batting track, with assistance for both pacers and spinners. The pitch should slow down as the game progresses, allowing spinners to get some turn off the surface. Both teams could look to chase after winning the toss.

Today’s PSM vs HEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Haroon Altaf: He has been a reliable batter for his side, scoring 52 runs at an average of 17.33. With Haroon adding value to his keeping skills as well, he is a great asset to your fantasy team.

Batter

Rishabh Khare: Rishabh Khare is a quality batter who has been scoring valuable runs for his side in the top order. He has amassed 41 runs at an average of 13.77 in three games, making him a good pick for your fantasy side. He's also been decent on the field, taking some spectacular catches.

All-rounder

Abdullah Azhar: He has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and ball. He has taken three wickets at an exceptional average of 14.52 and scored 102 runs at an impressive average of 102.00 in three games, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

Bowler

Krishnan Balasubrama: Krishnan Balasubrama is the leading wicket-taker from his side, leading the pace attack with four wickets at an impressive average of 16.66 in three games. Given his pace and variety of balls, he is a must-have player in your fantasy team.

Top 3 players to pick in PSM vs HEP Dream11 prediction team

Taha Ahmed (HEP): 60 points

Zeeshan Akmal (PSM): 73 points

Rakesh Rawat (HEP): 53 points

Key stats for PSM vs HEP Dream11 prediction team

Rakesh Rawat - 37 runs in three games.

Zeeshan Akmal - 24 runs and one wicket in three games.

Amit Negi - Three wickets in three games.

Abdul Hafiz - 26 runs and three wickets in three games.

PSM vs HEP Dream11 Prediction (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

PSM-XI vs HEP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Haroon Altaf, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Zeeshan Akmal, Rakesh Rawat, Rishabh Khare, Abdullah Azhar, Abdul Hafiz Afridi, Amit Negi, Krishnan Balasubrama, Taha Ahmed, Furqan Shafique

Captain: Abdullah Azhar. Vice Captain: Abdul Hafiz Afridi.

PSM-XI vs HEP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Haroon Altaf, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Zeeshan Akmal, Rakesh Rawat, Rishabh Khare, Abdullah Azhar, Abdul Hafiz Afridi, Amit Negi, Krishnan Balasubrama, Taha Ahmed, Furqan Shafique

Captain: Abdullah Azhar. Vice Captain: Amit Negi.

