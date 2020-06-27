PSM vs PBVA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 28th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PSM vs PBVA match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series

Prague Spartan Mobilizers will take on Prague Barbarian Vandals in Match 5 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The first ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 match on 28th June pits the Prague Spartans Mobilizers against the Prague Barbarian Vandals. Both sides played some good cricket against the Budejovice Barracudas after losing to the Prague CC Rooks.

The Mobilizers pulled off a narrow win over the Barracudas and will be looking to seal their place in the knockouts with a win. However, their opponents, the Vandals, aren't ones to be taken lightly. With both sides looking well-matched on paper, one can expect a highly entertaining game at the Scott Page Field in Prague.

Squads to choose from

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Sarthak Bhatta, Naveen Purandhar, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ketan Pathak, Surya Chembrolu, Prasad Ramachandran, M Sahadat Hossain, Mani Paduru, Purvang Trambadia, Ashutosh Arya, Arun Konda, Sukhwinder Singh, Arman Bhuiyan, Vignesh Manohar Kumar, Swamy Madhav, Ishan Saraswat, Shanmugham Ravi, Suresh Babu and Gokul Sai

Prague Barbarian Vandals

Pradeep Gangappa, Divyendra Singh, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Balakrishnan, Honey Gori, M Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Uday Gali, Shantanu Kulkarni, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar and Kushagra Bhatnagar

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

V Naukudkar, A Arya, S Ravi, M Sahadat Hossain, S Bhatta, A Bhuiyan, V Kumar, S Chembrolu, I Saraswat, A Konda and S Babu

Prague Barbarian Vandals

D Singh, P Gangappa, S Davizi, J Hoque, A Sim, U Gali, H Gori, S Kulkarni, J Stooman, S Madhireddy and B Kumar

Match Details:

Match: Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Prague Barbarian Vandals

Date: 28th June 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Scott Page Field looks a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. Slightly overcast conditions are expected on Sunday, which could further level the playing field between bat and ball. Both sides will be looking to put runs on the board upon winning the toss with the pitch likely to slow down as the day progresses.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PSM vs PBVA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Singh, S Davizi, V Naukudkar, A Arya, M Sahadat Hossain, S Chembrolu, H Gori, V Manohar Kumar, J Stooman, S Babu and S Madhireddy

Captain: S Davizi, Vice-Captain: A Arya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Singh, S Davizi, V Naukudkar, A Arya, M Sahadat Hossain, A Sim, H Gori, V Manohar Kumar, J Stooman, I Saraswat and S Madhireddy

Captain: A Arya, Vice-Captain: V Manohar Kumar