PSM vs RJT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 15

PSM-XI (PSM) will take on Rajkot Thunder (RJT) in the 15th match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams have performed poorly in this year's Bukhatir tournament and have only one win out of two matches. PSM-XI are currently ranked ninth, while Rajkot Thunder find themselves in the 10th position.

PSM-XI will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in this year's tournament, but Rajkot Thunder is a relatively better team. Rajkot Thunder is expected to win the match.

PSM vs RJT Probable Playing XI

PSM-XI

Dawood Ejaz (wk), Adnan Khan, Jeevan Gangadharan, Qamar Awan, Amer Hamza, Abdullah Azhar, Zahir Siddiqui, Ali Afridi, Gulraiz Yasin, Muktiar Ahmad, and Raja Farzan Khan.

RJT Playing XI

Waqas Ilyas (wk), Hamza Sheraz, Pritesh Anadkat, Ameya Soman, Mitesh Thanki, Dipesh Rajgor, Banty Nandy, Karim Kotadia, Rohit Karanjkar, Bhera Ram, Hardik Patel.

Match Details

PSM vs RJT, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: June 20, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

PSM vs RJT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Sheraz, who played a knock of 30 runs and took three wickets in the last match against Future Mattress, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. D Ejaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Soman and M Adnan are the two best batsmen to pick in the Dream11 team. R Mukherjee is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. A Soman smashed 86 runs in just 40 balls against DCC Starlets.

All-rounders

B Nandy and A Hamza are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Nandy smashed 88 runs in just 50 balls in the match against DCC Starlets.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Ram and H Patel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Karanjkar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in PSM vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

B Nandy (RJT)

A Hamza (PSM)

H Sheraz (RJT)

PSM-XI vs Rajkot Thunder: Important stats for Dream11 team

B Ram - 58 runs and two wickets

S Mahmood - Four runs and three wickets

B Nandy - 97 runs

PSM-XI vs Rajkot Thunder Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: D Ejaz, H Sheraz, M Adnan, Q Awan, A Soman, D Rajgor, B Nandy, A Hamza, B Ram, R Karanjkar, H Patel

Captain: H Sheraz Vice Captain: B Ram

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: D Ejaz, H Sheraz, M Adnan, Q Awan, A Soman, D Rajgor, B Nandy, A Hamza, B Ram, A Afridi, H Patel

Captain: B Ram Vice Captain: H Sheraz

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far