PSM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 6

The PSM-XI (PSM) will take on the Vision Shopping (TVS) in the 6th match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The Vision Shopping will be playing their first match of the tournament. They have performed exceptionally well in previous domestic tournaments and are expected to start the season on a positive note.

The PSM-XI, on the other hand, are being referred to as the strongest team in this year's Bukhatir T20 League as they won their first match against AJH.

The Vision Shopping will give it their all to win their first match of the tournament, but PSM-XI is a strong opponent. The match is expected to be won by PSM-XI.

PSM vs TVS Probable Playing XI

PSM Playing XI

Dawood Ejaz (wk), Adnan Khan, Jeevan Gangadharan, Qamar Awan, Amer Hamza, Abdullah Azhar, Zahir Siddiqui, Ali Afridi, Gulraiz Yasin, Muktiar Ahmad, and Raja Farzan Khan

TVS Playing XI

Sajjad Ali-Hashmi (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Aditya Shanware, Waheed Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood-I, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Irad Ali, Sajjad Malook, and Imran Javed-I

Match Details

PSM vs TVS, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: June 12, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly. However, the pacers should also be able to extract some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will look to chase after winning the toss.

PSM vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Ejaz, who has excelled in the previous match against AJH, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 73 runs in just 44 balls against AJH.

Batters

J Gangadharan and M Nadeem are the two best batsmen to pick in the Dream11 team. M Adnan Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, if required.

All-rounders

S Mahmood and A Hamza are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. F Ahmed is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Ali and A Afridi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Farzan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in PSM-XI vs The Vision Shopping Dream11 prediction team

S Mahmood (TVS)

A Hamza (PSM)

F Ahmed (TVS)

PSM-XI vs The Vision Shopping Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: D Ejaz, M Khan, M Nadeem, J Gangadharan, S Mahmood, A Hamza, F Ahmed, A Azhar, I Ali, A Afridi, and R Farzan

Captain: A Hamza Vice Captain: S Mahmood

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: D Ejaz, A Abid, M Nadeem, J Gangadharan, S Mahmood, A Hamza, S Ali, A Azhar, I Ali, S Butt, and R Farzan

Captain: A Hamza Vice Captain: A Azhar

