PSM vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 03, 2021

The ECS caravan moves from Vienna to Prague as the ECS T10 Prague gets underway, with the top 10 Czech teams battling it out in the tournament. The 10 teams are split into two groups and a total of 48 games will be played over the next two weeks, with the final scheduled to be played on 15th May. The five teams in Group A will be kicking off the ECS T10 Prague tournament on Monday in the Czech capital.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers will lock horns with Vinohrady in the second match of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Monday.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers had a dismal run in last year's ECS T10 Prague as they failed to enter the championship week. They managed to only win one of their three matches and thereby finished third. Prague Spartans Mobilizers will be hopeful of putting up a better show this time around.

Vinohrady, on the other hand, are one of the most successful teams taking part in the ECS T10 Prague, having won as many as seven trophies across different formats. However, they had to suffice with the runners-up tag in the ECS T10 Prague last year, courtesy of an eight-wicket loss to Prague CC in the summit clash. Vinohrady will head into the encounter after playing Bohemian earlier in the day. The Siddarth Goud-led side will be determined enough to step up their game and lift the ECS T10 Prague Trophy this time around.

Squads to choose from

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Ashok Somireddy, Santosh Reddy, Naveen Purandhar, Gokul Namburi, Suresh Kuramboyina (C), Siddharth Sharma, Vineet Mahajan, Vatsal Kansara (WK), Kapil Kumar, Vijay Karthikeyan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Natarajan, Mani Paduru, Prasad Ramachandran, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Sarthak Bhatta, Arun Konda and Al Mahmud.

Vinohrady

Ben Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough, Mikulas Stary, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Vikrant Godara, Vojta Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Kyle Gilham, Lukas Fencl, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Ali, Arshad Hayat, Ashley McGlynn, John Corness, Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce (WK), Nirmil Kumar and Siddarth Goud (C).

Probable Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Ashok Somireddy, Santosh Reddy, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Gokul Namburi, Suresh Kuramboyina (C), Siddharth Sharma, Vineet Mahajan, Vatsal Kansara (WK), Kapil Kumar, Vijay Karthikeyan, Vaibhav Naukudkar.

Vinohrady

Siddarth Goud (C), Chris Pearce (WK), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Vojta Hasa, Ben Smith, Nirmil Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vikrant Godara, Arshad Hayat, Alex Sirisena.

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Vinohrady CC, Match 2

Date & Time: 3rd May 2021, 02:30 PM

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a bowling friendly one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 70 runs. The pacers have enjoyed great success here and are expected to dominate the proceedings on Monday. The batsmen will be very cautious of their shot selection, with wickets in hand being crucial on this ground.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PSM vs VCC)

PSM vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Siddarth Goud, Frederick Heydenrych, Vojta Hasa, Siddharth Sharma, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Ritik Tomar, Santosh Reddy, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Alex Sirisena, Ashok Somireddy, Vijay Karthikeyan.

Captain: Siddarth Goud. Vice-captain: Ritik Tomar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddarth Goud, Frederick Heydenrych, Siddharth Sharma, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Ritik Tomar, Arshad Hayat, Santosh Reddy, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Alex Sirisena, Ashok Somireddy, Gokul Namburi.

Captain: Ritik Tomar. Vice-captain: Siddarth Goud.