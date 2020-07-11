PSV v BRG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 11th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PSV v BRG match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

Prague Spartans Vanguards take on Brno Rangers in today's third match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 5.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The Prague Spartans Vanguards and Brno Rangers will clash for the third match of the opening day as part of Week 5 of the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020.

The Vanguards will be playing their second game of the day, while the Rangers will get on the field for their first match of the finals week. The Rangers were unbeaten throughout the Week 4 group stage clashes, and will house some serious momentum as they come into this match against the Vanguards.

With both the teams in good shape to push for a spot in the summit clash, we've got an exciting match coming up today!

Squads to choose from

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy, Prasanna Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta, Vysakh Jagannivasan, Shobit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suhaib Wani and Kranthi MV

Brno Rangers

Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Anthony Francis, Saquib Sadiq, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari and Arun Mathew

Predicted Playing XIs

PSV

S Sengupta, K Venkataswamy, P Ganesan, V Jagannivasan, P Bhalodiya, N Tyagi, FA Shaikh, G Kumar, K Ekambaram, SR Bemmireddy, S Wani.

BRG

S Banerjee, TK Lal, U Guanthilake, V Padigala, N Ahmed, D Steyn, S Tiwari, S Sadiq, A Francis, R Ali, S Basu.

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Vanguards v Brno Rangers

Date: July 11, 2020 at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

The cool breeze and overhead clouds could be a decisive factor in this game, with the pace bowlers certain to extract swing and some extra bounce during the course of the match. Batsmen will be looking to take on the spinners, and a score of close to 100-110 will be defendable.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

PSV v BRG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Steyn, S Banerjee, K Venkataswamy, S Reddy, N Ahmed, T Kanhya Lal, S Sengupta, P Ganesan, R Ali, S Tiwari, N Tyagi.

Captain - P Ganesan, Vice-captain - N Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Steyn, S Banerjee, A Francis, P Bhalodiya, T Kanhya Lal, S Sengupta, P Ganesan, R Ali, S Tiwari, N Tyagi, F Abdullah Shaikh.

Captain - D Steyn , Vice-captain - P Ganesan