PSV v BRG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 11th, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PSV v BRG match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.
- Prague Spartans Vanguards take on Brno Rangers in today's third match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 5.
The Prague Spartans Vanguards and Brno Rangers will clash for the third match of the opening day as part of Week 5 of the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020.
The Vanguards will be playing their second game of the day, while the Rangers will get on the field for their first match of the finals week. The Rangers were unbeaten throughout the Week 4 group stage clashes, and will house some serious momentum as they come into this match against the Vanguards.
With both the teams in good shape to push for a spot in the summit clash, we've got an exciting match coming up today!
Squads to choose from
Prague Spartans Vanguards
Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy, Prasanna Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta, Vysakh Jagannivasan, Shobit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suhaib Wani and Kranthi MV
Brno Rangers
Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Anthony Francis, Saquib Sadiq, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari and Arun Mathew
Predicted Playing XIs
PSV
S Sengupta, K Venkataswamy, P Ganesan, V Jagannivasan, P Bhalodiya, N Tyagi, FA Shaikh, G Kumar, K Ekambaram, SR Bemmireddy, S Wani.
BRG
S Banerjee, TK Lal, U Guanthilake, V Padigala, N Ahmed, D Steyn, S Tiwari, S Sadiq, A Francis, R Ali, S Basu.
Match Details
Match: Prague Spartans Vanguards v Brno Rangers
Date: July 11, 2020 at 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague
Pitch Report
The cool breeze and overhead clouds could be a decisive factor in this game, with the pace bowlers certain to extract swing and some extra bounce during the course of the match. Batsmen will be looking to take on the spinners, and a score of close to 100-110 will be defendable.
ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Steyn, S Banerjee, K Venkataswamy, S Reddy, N Ahmed, T Kanhya Lal, S Sengupta, P Ganesan, R Ali, S Tiwari, N Tyagi.
Captain - P Ganesan, Vice-captain - N Ahmed
Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Steyn, S Banerjee, A Francis, P Bhalodiya, T Kanhya Lal, S Sengupta, P Ganesan, R Ali, S Tiwari, N Tyagi, F Abdullah Shaikh.
Captain - D Steyn , Vice-captain - P GanesanPublished 11 Jul 2020, 11:07 IST